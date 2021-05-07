Lakeland's Red, White and Kaboom will take place this year

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland's annual Independence Day event, Red, White & Kaboom, will take place this year on Saturday, July 3.

The event will take place at Lake Mirror, along the Frances Langford Promenade, from 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m.

City of Lakeland

The city is asking those that attend to bring at least one non-perishable food item to be donated to Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE). Volunteers will collect the canned items.

The event festivities will start with a live concert with the 60 West Band. There will be a variety of food trucks around Lake Mirror.

The event is free to the public and those attending are able to bring their own cooler but the city asks that you do not bring glass bottles. Pop-up tents and large beach umbrellas are not allowed.

“We are very excited to sponsor Red, White & Kaboom again this year and I know the community is looking forward to an awesome event. It is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together in celebration of our great country with live music and fireworks," Tom Mims, President of T. Mims Corporation said in a press release.

Adding, “We ask all those attending to please bring a canned food item that will help those in need. All non-perishable items benefit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE). We want everyone to have fun and help support a great cause like VISTE.”

The city encourages those attending to use a Facebook geofilter that has been created for the event.