Lightning national anthem singer released from hospital after COVID-19 battle

TAMPA, Fla. — Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, the beloved national anthem singer for the Tampa Bay Lightning's home games is out of the hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Sonya was hospitalized on July 16. On Friday, she was "clapped out" of the hospital by those who helped care for her. In true Lightning style, she was sporting a "Cup. Boat Parade. Repeat" shirt.

Sonya's husband Jimmie previously told ABC Action News that his wife was vaccinated in March but she has an underlying issue, multiple sclerosis. He said doctors believed Sonya contracted the Delta variant.

The Lightning community has been rallying around Sonya since her hospitalization was announced.

Greg Wolf works with Sonya at Lightning games. He previously posted on Twitter asking for her fans to pray for her. Dozens of people sent well wishes and positive vibes. On Friday, he again took to Twitter to celebrate Sonya's release.

WE HAVE REASON TO CELEBRATE TODAY! Our beloved @SonniSings is OUT of the hospital today and will be going home! 30 Days in the hospital IS OVER! Welcome Home, Ebony!

Prayer 🙏🏼 Warriors, WELL DONE!

"All the fans messaging sending their love and wishes and everything it’s great. We just want everyone to be safe. That’s the main thing, being safe," Jimmie said previously.

Sonya and her family encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

"That’s why we’re telling everyone to please go get your shots, go get vaccinated because if Sonya hadn’t been vaccinated when she was...she probably be in worst shape than she is now. She might not even be here," said Jimmie.

Jimmie previously said he was also vaccinated and did not test positive for the virus despite his wife's diagnosis.

