Lightning national anthem singer moved to ICU after hospitalization with COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — The national anthem singer for the Tampa Bay Lightning's home games is in the ICU as her fight against COVID-19 continues.

Sonya Bryson Kirksey's husband has been keeping fans updated about her health. Jimmie Kirksey says Sonya will be in the ICU for at least 48 hours due to her fever.

Jimmie says Sonya is vaccinated against COVID-19 but has an underlying health condition.

