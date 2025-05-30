Lake Placid man arrested after DUI crash in Highlands County that killed 16-year-old girl

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla — A Lake Placid man was arrested after a crash in Highlands County that killed a teenage girl. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened on May 22 on US Highway 98 in Lorida around 4 p.m.
Thomas Raulerson, 44, was driving a Ford F350 truck the wrong way on US 98. A 16-year-old Lake Placid woman was driving a vehicle and swerved off the road to avoid Raulerson and hit a construction barrel. FHP said Raulerson then collided with the 16-year-old driver's car.
FHP said the 16-year-old died from injuries in the crash.
Raulerson was injured and taken to the hospital.
FHP said through the investigation, they found Raulerson's blood alcohol concentration was .445, over 5 times the legal limit.
Raulerson was charged on Friday (May 30) with DUI Manslaughter and DUI property damage.
