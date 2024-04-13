Is cemetery vandalism connected to religious ceremonies?

TAMPA, Fla. — Missy Martin isn’t quite sure what to make of what someone did at the West Tampa Cemetery where her grandparents are buried.

“It’s bizarre. It concerns me for the safety of the visitors of the cemetery," said Martin.

The Parks and Recreation Department sent us pictures of what was found at Marti-Colon Cemetery earlier this week. The photos show several rock formations on the roof of the large mausoleum, along with mysterious drawings and a group of sticks next to headstones.

Cemetery Vandalism City of Tampa Cemetery Vandalism City of Tampa Cemetery Vandalism City of Tampa Cemetery Vandalism City of Tampa Cemetery Vandalism City of Tampa

According to officials, there was also a fire set at the cemetery too.

“These structures are old and as much as we’d like to keep them looking like they did when they were built. We don’t know anybody adding any issues to those problems," said Martin.

The Marti-Colon Cemetery dates back to the late 1800s and many of Tampa’s founding families are buried there.

This isn't the first time vandals have caused damage to the cemetery. The statue of Jesus in front of Missy’s great-grandmother’s grave was also destroyed.

But now the city says there’s a new problem: Someone is trespassing here.

There's even been someone hiding inside a mausoleum.

The person is climbing on the roof and arranging all rocks into small piles and specific line formations.

City leaders are asking people visiting this cemetery or neighboring businesses to report anything suspicious and call the police right away.

ABC Action News looked closer at the writings, symbols, and formations left at the cemetery.

According to National Geographic, rock piles are often created as a way to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away. The rows and columns could symbolize a bridge between different realms.

Whatever the reason for the damage, Missy just wants it to stop.

“I think the constant stories and issues that come up at the cemetery of just the lack of respect for what this place is, is probably what gets to everybody," said Martin.

