WATCH: Top ABC Action News I-Team videos of 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — As we ring in the new year, ABC Action News is rounding up the five investigative videos our viewers watched the most throughout 2023.

In March 2022, two couples boarded a United Airlines flight in Tampa for the first leg of a trip to Europe. They were ready for takeoff when agents kicked them off the plane with no explanation.

Florida family bound for Europe kicked off flight by United Airlines

For more and more Floridians, the thrill of winning the lottery is being ripped away. It's replaced with shock after being told they owe money to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Lottery wins start DEO "nightmare" for 2 Floridians

Twice in less than a year. One family. Two kids. Their deaths — both while in their grandmother Tracey's care.

Toddler drowns, infant left in hot car less than a year apart at grandma’s house

A single mother paid more than half a million dollars in May for a new construction home in Wimauma, Florida, where she planned to live with three children and her father, who is a disabled veteran.

Multiple construction problems have prevented the family from moving in, and the owner told the ABC Action News I-Team that the builder has yet to pay thousands of dollars of her out-of-pocket expenses.

D.R. Horton construction problems keep owner out of home for 3 months; company hasn't paid expenses

Brandon Marteliz's only child is a daughter he has never met. She'll turn two in January.

Father fights for baby girl, placed for adoption without his knowledge or consent

