Lottery wins start DEO "nightmare" for 2 Floridians

SEMINOLE, Fla. — For more and more Floridians, the thrill of winning the lottery is being ripped away. It's replaced with shock after being told they owe money to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), the state's unemployment office.
ABC Action News met with some of the winners who were losing out to DEO until the I-Team stepped in to help.
“Something that was so exciting became an absolute nightmare," Sara Magnetta said.
Magnetta said her family does a gift exchange around the holidays. That's when one of the lottery tickets she received ended up being a $1,000 winner.
“We’re in a time where inflation is going crazy, I mean the prices of everything...that $1,000 was a saving grace around Christmastime," she said.
But when the mother of three went to pick up her prize money, the only thing she left with was a "special circumstances ticket," saying she had a possible state owed debt to DEO.
"Everything had been taken," Magnetta said.
The last time she collected unemployment was nearly two years ago.
“I literally felt a pit in my stomach," Magnetta said. “I stay up on all my stuff, my taxes, I’m very on it with those kinds of things, so I’m like, how did I let this go?"
Pulling up her unemployment account, it read "$0" next to "overpayment." Making matters worse, for many people like Magnetta, getting someone on the phone from DEO can feel like playing the lottery.
“You feel lucky if you even get through to get on hold for a 5-hour hold time because what happens is, their phone lines are so booked up that when you call in, it’ll say - everybody’s busy. Call back later. And it just hangs up on you," Magnetta said.
In her eventual conversation with a DEO rep, Magnetta said it wasn't guaranteed she'd receive proof of the payment made.
"I felt defeated after that phone call, for sure. Which is why I turned to you guys," she told the I-Team. "This felt like this could hit home from a lot of people. This could put a lot of people in a bad spot that weren’t necessarily expecting to be in a bad spot."
Further south, in Ft. Myers, a mother of four found herself in the same scenario, winning the same $1,000 prize in a scratch-off and then struggling to get answers to the same questions.
“How was I overpaid?” Sara Brook said. “There’s no way I was ever overpaid. I still had weeks to claim.”
Brook told the I-Team she stopped claiming weeks when DEO hired ID.me to verify identities. She couldn't access her account and couldn't reach anyone at DEO to help. Then, fast forward to December 2022, and she said she still was never able to get through to a human being.
“I called. I was put on hold six, seven hours," she said. “I’m telling you, there’s nobody. It’s just like a game.”
It's a game she can't seem to win.
“Nobody calls you back," Brook said.
Magnetta said she wants to see change in DEO's system.
"How they run their payments, how they notify people who have previously collected unemployment," she said. "I wanted to make sure that this is the beginning to the end of how they run that system.”
Within days of the I-Team contacting DEO about the issue, Magnetta said she got a call that the state would be sending her a full refund. Brook also got a call from DEO after the I-Team reached out on her behalf. She's in the process of sending the state information DEO requested. What's still unclear is whether the overpayment was a mistake — or if it is being waived.
Regardless of winning the lottery, if you've collected unemployment, DEO said you should log on and check your account to see if there are any notifications and to make sure your contact information is in the system, especially as we start getting into tax season.
In an email from DEO's press secretary, the agency confirmed Magnetta will receive a full refund from DEO.
DEO said it notifies claimants regarding any outstanding issues on current and/or previous unemployment claims through their accounts.
"State and federal Reemployment Assistance overpayments occur when claimants receive benefits they were not eligible to receive due to a variety of factors. Overpayments may be created as a result of an ineligibility notice. When the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) determines an overpayment has occurred on a Reemployment Assistance claim because a claimant is determined ineligible, DEO will distribute a Notice of Disqualification via the claimant’s correspondence preference. The Notice of Disqualification will state if the claimant has an overpayment and the amount the claimant must repay.
While DEO has indefinitely deferred all referrals to collection agencies for all non-fraudulent debts owed by claimants for state Reemployment Assistance benefits owed for weeks beginning March 1, 2020, through September 4, 2021, it’s important for your readers and viewers to know there may be actions they need to take on their previously filed Reemployment Assistance claim.
Overpayments outside of the above-mentioned timeframe may have occurred for a variety of reasons, including when a claimant has not provided requested information or documentation required to determine their eligibility for benefits.
For Floridians who are concerned about their Florida Lottery winnings and they are currently or have previously received Reemployment Assistance benefits, DEO and the Florida Lottery have a long-standing agreement, working closely together and communicating continuously to address matters related to Reemployment Assistance overpayments and Florida Lottery winnings.
In accordance with Section 24.115(4), Florida Statutes [leg.state.fl.us], DEO provides information to the Florida Lottery on a weekly basis to identify Reemployment Assistance claimants who have a debt owed to the state of Florida and the amount of that debt. When a Reemployment Assistance claimant who has an overpayment, or debt, on their account attempts to cash a winning lottery ticket, either all or a portion of those winnings are withheld and paid to DEO. This will resolve all or a portion of the claimant’s Reemployment Assistance overpayment.
When an individual has an overpayment on their DEO Reemployment Assistance claim and their state debt (overpayment) has been resolved before the Florida Lottery sends the funds to DEO, the Florida Lottery releases their winnings to the claimant.
If the Florida Lottery has transferred the funds to DEO and it is determined that the claimant does not have a balance due, DEO is responsible for refunding the money to the claimant. Generally, DEO returns the funds to the claimant via check. The check is mailed within the next four to six weeks to an address provided and verified by the claimant.
DEO is committed to helping eligible Floridians receive Reemployment Assistance. Floridians can visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Overpayments [floridajobs.org] webpage for guidance on how to resolve their overpayment, which includes a Federal Overpayment Waiver Request guide and an example of the form [floridajobs.org], as well as an example of the Overpayment Waiver Request Form [floridajobs.org].
Additionally, DEO provides the Reemployment Assistance Help Center [mobile.connect.myflorida.com], which allows claimants to receive assistance and make requests in real time, at their convenience."