VIDEO: FL prison inmate slapped, FDC says it will "hold the correctional officers involved accountable"

TAMPA, Fla. — A video said to be recorded inside Hamilton Correctional Institution, a Florida state prison located in the panhandle, shows an inmate being slapped two times.

A source led the ABC Action News I-Team to the video posted on social media.

I-TEAM | Crisis in Corrections

Ian Manuel confirmed he posted the video, showing what appears to be two correctional officers and an inmate. One of the men slaps the inmate two times. Manuel said a prisoner from Hamilton C.I. sent him the video, alleging a "power slap game" is being used to abuse inmates in confinement.

The I-Team contacted the Florida Department of Corrections. A spokesperson emailed saying, “We are aware of this video and will immediately take steps to hold the correctional officers involved accountable. Our investigation will be swift, and we will share more information as it becomes available.”

The I-Team has asked what those steps are, who is involved in the investigation, and the names of the correctional officers. We are waiting for those answers.

