Trial for man charged with murder of gay man at Florida dog park begins Monday

Defense attorney says information corroborates self-defense claim
Gerald Declan Radford walking his dog a week after the fatal shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — The trial of the man charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Tampa dog park is set to begin Monday.

Gerald Declan Radford is charged with murdering a gay man at a Tampa dog park in 2024. Radford was scheduled to stand trial for second-degree murder on January 6.

According to prosecutors, Radford fatally shot Walt Lay last February after witnesses said Radford taunted Lay for months because he was gay.

Radford claimed he shot Lay in self-defense after Lay attacked him, but a judge denied Radford’s motion to have the case dismissed following a stand-your-ground hearing.

