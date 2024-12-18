Trial for defendant charged with murder of gay man at Florida dog park delayed

TAMPA, Fla. — The trial of the man charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Tampa dog park has been delayed.

Gerald Declan Radford is charged with murdering a gay man at a Tampa dog park earlier this year.

Radford was scheduled to stand trial for second-degree murder on January 6.

He fatally shot Walt Lay last February after witnesses say Radford taunted Lay for months because he was gay.

Radford claimed he shot Lay in self-defense after Lay attacked him, but last week a judge denied Radford’s motion to have the case dismissed following a stand-your-ground hearing.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on February 3.

