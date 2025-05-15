'They need to smell it': Viewers sound off about homeowner who can't flush toilet paper in new home

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday, the I-Team introduced you to Patty Wood, who says she can no longer flush toilet paper.

She bought a brand-new home in Apollo Beach last year, but her plumbing has had recurring problems.

We’re hearing from many viewers who are sharing their reactions to the story.

Meanwhile, Patty hopes all the attention her story is getting will help her finally fix her problems.

The toilets did the bluh-bluh-bluh and all the water rushed out." Patty Wood said, describing the two toilets in her new home.

Patty says her toilet troubles started days after moving into her new D.R. Horton home.

But after months of repeatedly having to fix clogged pipes, she says she got nothing but excuses from D.R. Horton and their plumbing vendor, Northwest Plumbing.

“First it was only use Angel Soft. So then I said I am only using Angel Soft. So then it was only use a certain number of squares of Angel Soft,” Patty said.

Her recurring problems even led Patty to stop flushing toilet paper.

“I have two indoor outhouses. And that’s unacceptable in any house, let alone a brand-new house,” she said. “I was going to light candles, so you didn’t have to experience it, but I said you know, they need to smell it.”

More than 200,000 views and 900 comments

A lot of viewers are sympathizing with her smelly situation, sounding off on social media sites like Facebook.

On YouTube, we have nearly 200,000 views and more than 900 comments.

YouTube

Those comments included, “I'm surprised they didn’t tell her to eat more fiber.”

“I'm surprised D.R. Horton didn’t suggest putting a porta toilet in the driveway,” another viewer wrote.

“Collect all your used toilet paper and leave it at their office. They can pay for its disposal,” said a YouTube follower.

“They need to smell it,” said another.

Youtube

“I’m not gonna give up”

Dozens of people, including plumbers, sent us emails about Patty’s situation.

Many offered advice about potential fixes.

Some even offered to repair her home for free.

We forwarded them to Patty, who says she’s read them all.

But she believes D.R. Horton, whom she paid for the home, should fix the problem.

WFTS

She spent the past two days emailing links of our story to D.R. Horton’s executive team and the company’s directors, which includes former HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“I’m not gonna give up. I'm gonna keep going until it gets fixed. I didn’t cause it,” she said.

