Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsI-Team Investigations

Actions

'They need to smell it': Viewers sound off about homeowner who can't flush toilet paper in new home

Patty Wood's story has nearly 200,000 views and more than 900 comments on YouTube after our report the she has had frequent clogged toilets in her D.R. Horton home
Viewers sound off on woman's plumbing problems
WFTS/YouTube
Viewers sound off on woman's plumbing problems
Posted

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday, the I-Team introduced you to Patty Wood, who says she can no longer flush toilet paper.

She bought a brand-new home in Apollo Beach last year, but her plumbing has had recurring problems.

We’re hearing from many viewers who are sharing their reactions to the story.

Meanwhile, Patty hopes all the attention her story is getting will help her finally fix her problems.

The toilets did the bluh-bluh-bluh and all the water rushed out."
Patty Wood said, describing the two toilets in her new home.

Patty says her toilet troubles started days after moving into her new D.R. Horton home.

But after months of repeatedly having to fix clogged pipes, she says she got nothing but excuses from D.R. Horton and their plumbing vendor, Northwest Plumbing.

“First it was only use Angel Soft. So then I said I am only using Angel Soft. So then it was only use a certain number of squares of Angel Soft,” Patty said.

Her recurring problems even led Patty to stop flushing toilet paper.

“I have two indoor outhouses. And that’s unacceptable in any house, let alone a brand-new house,” she said. “I was going to light candles, so you didn’t have to experience it, but I said you know, they need to smell it.”

More than 200,000 views and 900 comments

A lot of viewers are sympathizing with her smelly situation, sounding off on social media sites like Facebook.

On YouTube, we have nearly 200,000 views and more than 900 comments.

Patty's story has more than 190,000 views on YouTube in two days

Those comments included, “I'm surprised they didn’t tell her to eat more fiber.”

“I'm surprised D.R. Horton didn’t suggest putting a porta toilet in the driveway,” another viewer wrote.

“Collect all your used toilet paper and leave it at their office. They can pay for its disposal,” said a YouTube follower.

“They need to smell it,” said another.

Comment from viewer on Youtube

“I’m not gonna give up”

Dozens of people, including plumbers, sent us emails about Patty’s situation.

Many offered advice about potential fixes.

Some even offered to repair her home for free.

We forwarded them to Patty, who says she’s read them all.

But she believes D.R. Horton, whom she paid for the home, should fix the problem.

Patty Wood says she has to put her used toilet paper in her trash can because of frequent clogs

She spent the past two days emailing links of our story to D.R. Horton’s executive team and the company’s directors, which includes former HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“I’m not gonna give up. I'm gonna keep going until it gets fixed. I didn’t cause it,” she said.

Send your story idea and tips to Adam Walser


"Putting children in jail is not justice to me"

Nathaniel Jones Jr. died in a car crash that resulted from a drug deal gone wrong. Now, his mother is speaking out, calling for change to prevent gun violence.

"Putting children in jail is not justice to me," mom of Lakeland car crash victim on e-bike speaks out

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.

Send your story idea and tips to the I-Team