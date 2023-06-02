Tampa cosmetic surgeon disciplined over Brazilian Butt Lift Death

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Board of Medicine voted to discipline a Tampa cosmetic surgeon Friday in connection with a patient's death from a Brazilian butt lift.

35-year-old Audrey Torres died following a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure performed by Dr. Joseph Castellano more than three years ago.

Castellano has settled a medical malpractice lawsuit related to the case and appeared at a disciplinary hearing before the Florida Board of Medicine.

In a matter of seconds, without any testimony, the Florida Board of Medicine approved an agreed upon settlement with Dr. Castellano as the first item of business before the board.

Alleged violation of Florida Board of Health Rule

According to an investigatory report, Torres, a single mother, went to Dr. Castellano’s clinic for the procedure on Feb. 20, 2020.

During the procedure, an anesthesiologist noticed Torres’ oxygen level dropped.

9-1-1 was called, paramedics responded and performed C.P.R., and Torres was transported by EMS to nearby Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Investigators said in a report that an autopsy conducted on March 31, 2020, revealed Torres died of “fat emboli”-- when particles of fat enter the bloodstream and block circulation.

According to the report, evidence showed Dr. Castellano injected fat into Torres’ muscle, which investigators said violated a Florida Department of Health rule regarding Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.

That rule, adopted in September 2019, prohibits intramuscular or sub-muscular injections of fat.

Additional restrictions regarding Brazilian Butt Lifts have been added since.

“Glad it’s over”

When asked if he wanted to comment after the hearing, Dr. Castellano responded, “Glad it’s over, that’s it.”

Castellano was sued by Torres’ estate.

According to state documents, the lawsuit was settled for $250,000, which will be used to support Torres’ son, who, according to a civil complaint, was 23 months old at the time of his mother’s death.

As part of his settlement with the Florida Board of Medicine, Dr. Castellano will receive a letter of concern, pay a $10,000 dollar fine and investigative costs, complete five hours of continuing education and will be prevented from doing Brazilian Butt Lifts in the future.

We requested an on-camera interview with Dr. Castellano before his hearing, but he declined, saying his attorney advised against it.

He said in an email, “I cannot comment to the patient's extenuating circumstances, but I do deny all liability in this case.”

Torres’ family and attorney said they can’t discuss the case as part of their agreement.

The I-Team is investigating a rise in Brazilian Butt Lift deaths in recent years and what the state is doing to protect consumers.

We will present our in-depth report on-air and online later this month.

