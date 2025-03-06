Social media propels doctors into bright spotlight of health insurance denials

TAMPA, Fla. — There is a viral movement taking place online, and medical professionals are leading the charge. They are fighting to put patient care into the hands of doctors, not health insurance companies.

We spoke with doctors in Florida and across the country who told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska that health insurance is geared toward “denials” while putting ”barriers” in place to make it more difficult for procedures to get the green light.

St. Petersburg Doctor Alicia Billington is a board-certified plastic surgeon. She tells Paluska health insurance companies that doctors should decide patient care, not the industry.

Dr. Alicia Billington

From his medical office in Texas, Dr. Steven Cyr, Zoomed with ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.

Dr. Steven Cyr

A post by another doctor in Texas, Dr. Elisabeth Potter also went viral, garnering millions of views and tens of thousands of comments.

Dr. Elisabeth Potter

United Healthcare sent a letter to Dr. Potter calling her posts defamatory and false. In the letter, the company says, “They did not ask, nor ever expect a physician to interrupt patient care to return a phone.”

The insurance company also demanded a public apology, retraction, and removal of her social media posts and condemned threats of violence. Some of the comments on her Jan. 7 video stated, “Free Luigi” and “In Luigi we trust.”

That is referring to Luigi Mangione. He is accused of murdering United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the husband and father of two, who was shot in the back while walking down a New York City street.

Dr. Potter continues to follow up with videos in her defense saying she won’t be threatened or silenced.

So far, requests for comment about the state of the insurance industry and Dr. Potter’s posts to United Healthcare have gone unanswered.