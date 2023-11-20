NHTSA opens investigation into Hyundai and Kia over recalls

WASHINGTON — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a probe into multiple recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.

The two automakers have recalled more than 12 million vehicles since the I-team was the first to expose engine defects in 2018 that led to more than 5,000 of their vehicles catching fire while parked or driving down the road.

In-Depth: Up In Flames

The affiliated automakers recalled a combined 3.37 million vehicles in the United States due to the risk of engine fires. Both companies have instructed owners to park outside and away from structures due to the risk of fires.

The investigation will be an audit query covering 16 recalls since 2016. Specifically, the recalls have been for the antilock braking system and Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit issues and fires.

Hyundai said Monday it is fully cooperating with NHTSA for its audit query, and Kia told ABC Action News it will work closely and in cooperation with NHTSA.