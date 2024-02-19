Members of small Baptist church question Florida megachurch's sale of property

PALM RIVER, Fla. — A rezoning hearing is scheduled to take place Tuesday to consider a multi-million dollar proposed land development project that would build townhomes on the site of a long-time community church.

The property is now owned by a megachurch that acquired it through a merger a decade ago.

But the I-Team has learned members of the original church oppose the deal based on restrictions their leaders put on the original deed.

“God’s Country”

First Baptist Church of Palm River sprang from hope and faith starting in 1926 on a seven-acre lot near Palm River.

In the decades that followed, the church grew into a three-building campus paid for with members’ monthly tithes.

“It was weddings, funerals, baby dedications, Baptisms,” said Robert Almand.

WFTS Robert Almand was a member of First Baptist Church of Palm River for six decades.

Almand grew up half a block from the church and attended the church for more than five decades.

Robert Hays, another member, joined during the COVID pandemic.

“Everybody loves you like family. You don’t get that in a lot of churches. But this church right here, they showed the love,” Hays said.

Former members say the church loved not only members of the congregation but also those living nearby, partnering with Metropolitan Ministries to operate a community resource center.

WFTS First Baptist Church of Palm River

Together, the church and non-profit provided meals for more than 200 people each week.

Neighbor Felicia Skrypek says she often relied on the church’s assistance.

“Food, clothing, you name it. Anything you ask for, they’re always there to help. Prayer, comfort,” Skrypek said.

Church mergers under “Restrictive Covenant Deed”

In 2013, as the buildings aged and membership began to dwindle, Palm River Baptist hoped to breathe new life into the church by becoming a satellite campus of Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon.

That church is considered a “megachurch” and at one time claimed to have more than 8,000 members.

“Before they merged, the trustees of First Baptist of Palm River got together and created a restrictive covenant deed to protect property from being sold unless it was to another church,” Almand said.

First Baptist of Palm River Restrictive Covenant Deed indicated property must remain a Baptist Church and prohibited the sale of the property. Restrictions could only be removed with a vote of 100 percent of church members.

The deed said the property “must be used for the express purpose of group worship in a church.”

It also said, “the property may not be used for or mortgaged or sold for any other purpose” and that the restriction could only be rescinded if “100 percent” of the church members agreed.

The deed also referenced the Southern Baptist Convention, the Florida Baptist Convention, and the Tampa Bay Baptist Association as stakeholders to make sure the wishes of the trustees of First Baptist Church of Palm River were carried out.

“There were no secrets. They knew the desire of First Baptist Church of Palm River to remain a church on this property,” Almand said.

He said Bell Shoals leaders were also aware the buildings had maintenance issues prior to the deed transfer.

Megachurch changes bylaws

In January of 2022, an amendment to the Palm River Church’s bylaws was filed with the Florida Secretary of State, saying, “Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon shall be the sole member of this corporation.”

Florida Secretary of State The bylaws for First Baptist Church of Palm River, Inc. were changed in late 2022 making Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon the church's sole member.

It was signed by Mark Hutchinson, whose title was listed as “Chairman of the Board.”

None of the former members of the First Baptist Church of Palm River knew Hutchinson.

Hutchinson is listed in state business records as a trustee of First Baptist Church of Palm River, Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon, and Apollo Beach Community Church, which is another satellite campus of Bell Shoals Baptist Church.

“They turned the light out”

Bell Shoals' lead pastor, Dr. Corey Abney, met with Palm River members in early March 2022, saying he was closing the church.

Abney invited members to attend his church seven miles away, but most didn’t go.

Locked out of the Palm River sanctuary, they began worshipping in a nearby park.

“I asked him, can you give us several months,” said volunteer Palm River pastor Yves Johnson. “But that was not an option.”

First Baptist Church of Palm River Wedding at First Baptist Church of Palm River

“I always considered this church the lighthouse in the community. Bell Shoals, when they merged with Palm River, they became the lighthouse keeper. And they turned the light out,” Almand said.

In April 2023, a document rescinding the restrictions in the covenant deed was filed with the Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts office.

Deed restrictions removed by “unanimous vote”

It said a quorum of church members attended a meeting on Wednesday, April 19th, 2023, and by a unanimous vote determined “it is in the best interest of Bell Shoals, as the only member of First Baptist Church of Palm River,” to sell the property and remove “all the covenants and restrictions.”

“It wasn’t rescinded by our congregation, that’s for sure,” Almand said.

He said that, to his knowledge, he was never notified of the special meeting.

The church’s law firm, Carlton Fields, prepared a series of deeds involving all the interested parties.

On April 19th, the same day the restrictions were removed, First Baptist Church of Palm River deeded the property to Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon.

Hillsborough County Clerk of Court "Secretary's Certificate as to Resolutions of the Members" was filed with the Hillsborough County Clerk of Court, indicating a unanimous vote to remove covenants and restrictions and to sell the property at a Wednesday night meeting and Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon

It was signed by Mark Hutchinson, identified on the document as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of First Baptist Church of Palm River, and was witnessed and notarized by Dr. Abney’s executive assistant.

On May 4th, 2023, Florida Baptist Convention, Inc. filed a quit claim deed releasing its interest in the property.

On June 8th, the Tampa Bay Baptist Association filed a quit claim deed releasing its interest.

On June 28th, the Southern Baptist Convention filed a quit claim deed releasing its interest.

The deeds were all prepared by the law firm representing Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon, Carlton Fields.

We emailed and called Abney, asking him for an interview.

His secretary called us back and told us he declined.

Attorney Statement

A Carlton Fields spokesperson emailed us the following statement days later:

First Baptist Church of Palm River (Palm River) turned over complete control of its operations to Bell Shoals Baptist Church of Brandon (Bell Shoals) in 2014. Services and other activities at the former Palm River facilities ended in 2022 and those facilities were conveyed to Bell Shoals in 2023. At that time, the site of the former Palm River facilities was restricted to use as a Southern Baptist church. In 2023, that use restriction was lifted by Tampa Bay Baptist Association, Inc.; Florida Baptist Convention, Inc.; and Southern Baptist Convention. Documents reflecting the lifting of the use restriction were recorded in the public records of Hillsborough County.





“The lifting of the use restriction followed a process approved both by legal counsel and by First American Title Insurance Company. It also was approved unanimously by the merged Palm River/Bell Shoals congregation. The lifting of the use restriction has allowed the sale of the former Palm River facilities site, the proceeds of which will enhance the mission and ministry of Bell Shoals.” Spokesperson for Carlton Fields, which represents Bell Shoals

On November 11th, Bell Shoals Baptist Church submitted a rezoning application for Lennar to build townhomes on the site.

The current proposal is for a 68-unit development.

A rezoning hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. If approved, the project will come before the Hillsborough County Commission in April.

Megachurch could receive millions from property

“I see it as a cash grab for them to sell this property to try to help pay off the debt at Bell Shoals Church,” Almand said.

Dr. Abney indicated that “to be debt free as a church” was part of its mission in a September 25th, 2022, sermon entitled “Rethinking Rich: Mastering Your Money” posted on the church’s YouTube site.

The Hillsborough County Property Appraiser values the Palm River property at almost $2.6 million.

Bell Shoals got the Palm River property free and clear.

A 2021 commercial mortgage agreement obtained by the I-Team shows Bell Shoals Baptist Church owed more than $11 million on its note.

“We want to see this church remain a church,” Almand said. “It’s not too late. God can work miracles.”

