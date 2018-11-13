KIA, Hyundai CEOs refuse to attend Senate hearing to explain cause of car fires

The CEOs for auto giants Kia and Hyundai have refused to attend a congressional hearing to explain why hundreds of their vehicles have spontaneously burst into flames, ABC Action News has learned.

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has canceled a planned Nov. 14 hearing after the carmakers refused to testify on Capitol Hill, according to a committee spokesman.

The committee spokesman said discussions with the auto manufacturers are ongoing with the hopes scheduling a future hearing date before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The Center for Auto Safety blasted the automakers for refusing to publicly answer lawmakers questions next week.

"Until Hyundai and Kia are willing to take responsibility for the three million vehicles on the road that could burst into flames at any minute -- with no apparent warning to the driver -- we will continue to press for a recall and full and thorough investigation," said Jason Levine, executive director for the auto safety watchdog in a released statement. "There has already been one death and a few injuries associated with these vehicle fires. How many people need to be horrifically burned before someone takes action?"

A Kia spokesman told ABC Action News the company is working with the committee to “analyze all relevant information associated with any fire or other safety-related matters and will take any necessary corrective action in a timely manner.”

A Hyundai spokesman said, “Hyundai takes this matter very seriously, and fully appreciates the concerns of the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee including those of the Chairman and Ranking Member.”

The call for the Senate hearing came six months after Investigative Reporter Jackie Callaway first reported on the unexplained car fires.

Since April, the ABC Action News I-team has exposed hundreds of Kia and Hyundai models manufactured since 2011 that caught fire across the country.

“The hearing will focus on motor vehicle safety issues involving vehicle fires,” stated the identical letters – dated Oct. 16 – sent to Kia Motors America President and CEO Seungkyu “Sean” Yoon and Hyundai Motor America's Kyung Soo “Kenny” Lee.

The CEOs were asked to “promptly identify and respond to defects that may pose a fire risk” at the Nov. 14 hearing in front of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

In September, an Ohio mother spoke out and called for a federal investigation after watching her son burn alive in her 2014 Kia Soul parked at her apartment complex just outside of Cincinnati last year.

Carol Nash heard her 48-year-old son Keith Nash’s screams for help.

“I would not wish that on anybody,” she said.

Carol raced toward the burning car but could not get close enough to help her firstborn.

“It was so hot, I couldn’t get him out of the car without probably killing myself.”

In three separate cases – including two in Tampa Bay – drivers told the ABC Action News I-team they were trapped, fighting with doors that would not open as flames raced from the engine toward them.

In all, 91 of the more than 200 Kia fires reported to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration involve the 2011 to 2014 Optimas and Sorentos, according to the National Center for Auto Safety, an industry watchdog.

By comparison, Toyota and Honda drivers in similar-sized SUVs and sedans reported a combined 13 fires for cars sold during that same time period.

The Washington D.C.-based Center for Auto Safety first petitioned federal regulators to launch a safety defect investigation after an ABC Action News story on the car fires aired in May. The Kia that Keith Nash died in is one of more than two dozen reported fires in Kia Souls sold between 2010 and 2015.

The Center for Auto Safety reported last week that 103 fire complaints had been filed with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since June 12 – an 85 percent increase, according to the congressional hearing announcement.

When ABC Action News reached out to Kia and Hyundai for comment, they sent the following statements: