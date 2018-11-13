Mother watches son burn to death in Kia fire, calls for answers from car maker

91 of the more than 200 Kia fires reported to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration involve the 2011 to 2014 Optimas and Sorentos, according to the National Center for Auto Safety. By comparison, Toyota and Honda drivers in similar-sized SUVS and sedans reported a combined 13 fires for cars sold during that same time period.
The Center for Auto Safety and several members of Congress are demanding the NHTSA also investigate what they call an alarming number of Hyundai fires. Hyundai, Kia's sister company manufactures the Santa Fe and Sonata. NHTSA reports 70 fires total in the 2011 to 2014 Santa Fe and Sonata models.
We reached out to Kia for a comment on the Soul fires. We are still waiting to hear back.
The feds will decide whether to investigate the car fires in the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Senate Transportation Committee is debating whether to call a Senate hearing that would force manufacturers to answer questions about the fires under oath.