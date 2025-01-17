How Pinellas County moved $1.8 million in COVID funds to buy non-profit Florida Dream Center a building

LEALMAN, Fla. — The ABC Action News I-Team previously reported how residents of Pinellas County’s Lealman community complained that the non-profit Florida Dream center is attracting homeless people and creating quality-of-life issues.

“If you go down to the Dream Center, they’re just hanging out outside the building. There’s trash all around the place,” said neighbor Scott Dilley.

“They've camped out with tents in the back area near their dumpster,” neighbor Brittany Pagan told us.

“For some reason, this has become like a hub,” said John Jones, Jr.

After getting a tip from concerned community members, we investigated how $1.8 million in federal COVID relief money was approved so that the organization could purchase a building from the county to serve as its headquarters.

Complaint triggers investigation by Pinellas County Inspector General

WFTS The sale of a building triggered an investigation by the Pinellas County Inspector General

We’ve learned that the Pinellas County Attorney's Office had concerns about the transaction, but administrators decided to move forward with the project anyway.

The transaction involved a former Lealman Fire Station, which was purchased with “Penny for Pinellas” funds as part of a larger parcel.

At the time it was bought, it was intended to be used to create more affordable housing in Lealman.

The latest proposed sale triggered an investigation by the Pinellas County Inspector General’s Office, which was completed days before the sale in November 2023.

“There was an accusation that there was a conflict of interest between the CEO of the Dream Center as well as the Assistant County Administrator in Pinellas County,” said Lealman resident Jeremy Heath.

Heath serves on the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) Advisory Board, which allows tax dollars from the Lealman community to remain in Lealman to improve the community.

WFTS Jeremy Heath, who sits on the Lealman CRA Advisory Committee, questions whether a relationship between the Florida Dream Center CEO and an Assistant County Administrator influenced the decision to buy the property for the non-profit.

Heath says the alleged conflict involved Florida Dream Center CEO Steve Cleveland and Assistant County Administrator Tom Almonte.

Both men urged Pinellas County County Commissioners to approve the building’s sale in November 2023.

“We hope to keep growing and do more than we’re doing already,” Cleveland said.

“About $600,000 will go to repair the facility. It needs a new roof. It needs significant upgrades,” Almonte said.

WFTS

County uses complicated transaction to enable COVID funds to buy building

Interview notes we obtained from an open records request from the Pinellas County Inspector General’s Office say Cleveland admitted he and Almonte “have lunch every few weeks” and “have had joint dinners with their families”.

“One would probably argue that that relationship allowed for certain things to happen that just weren’t above board, plain and simple,” Heath said.

American Rescue Plan, or “ARPA” funds were approved by Congress for COVID-19 expenditures, revenue replacement, premium pay for essential workers, and investments in infrastructure.

The IG report says the county attorney’s office “had a concern with ARPA funds going directly to the County for this project”.

So the county transferred federal money into a general fund account used to pay 9-1-1 employees, which was permitted under ARPA.

The county then sent that money to the Florida Dream Center, which sent it back to the county to buy the building.

Pinellas County Inspector General's Office Diagram showing how ARPA money was used to purchase a building for Florida Dream Center and fund $600,000 in renovations

“Myself and others on the advisory committee were very concerned with this transaction,” Heath said.

According to the IG report, the Pinellas County’s Office of Management and Budget said “they were not aware of any instances” in which the county had provided general funds to an agency to buy county property.

According to the report, no other organizations were invited to submit a request for a proposal for the property.

The report said, “Since the property is in a C-R-A, the County would need to follow the statutory notice and 30-day period to obtain proposals and then sell the property based on the proposals received.”

It references a law passed by Florida lawmakers regarding the disposal of property in a CRA area.

“Against the advice of Pinellas County attorneys, Pinellas County decided to move forward with that transaction without putting it out to a 30-day bid,” Heath said.

The project first went to the Pinellas County Community Foundation, which ranked and managed ARPA requests.

Questions surround Florida Dream Center’s ARPA application

The Florida Dream Center’s application was submitted by Chief Operating Officer Zelda O’Connell.

It said ARPA Funding was necessary because “There is no option available to continue leasing” and “without suitable funding, this building will no longer be available for rent.”

But Florida Dream Center CEO Steve Cleveland told a different story when pressed by the foundation board.

“Has the county requested that you vacate the building if you are unable to purchase it?” Elithia Stanfield asked during a grant funding hearing.

“No, ma’am,” Cleveland responded.

“Because in your application there was a line saying without funding, this building would no longer be available. So that’s why I asked the question,” Stanfield said.

The application also said Cleveland was to serve as the construction manager for the $600,000 renovation project.

“As I read it, it wasn’t competitively bid. It was a construction and purchase process that wasn’t competitively bid, Pinellas County Community Foundation member Tony Collins said.

“I share your exact same concerns. The lack of competitive bids, how they’re gonna cover material escalations. There were quite a few things in there that gave me pause as well,” said board member Gayle Grady.

Ultimately, the foundation approved the funding under the condition that a third party monitor the renovation. It then went to the Pinellas County Commission.

“I have just some concerns with donating property and structures to not-for-profits. I’m not supportive of that,” Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott said at the meeting.

The board approved the sale by a 5-to-2 vote.

Investigation clears county administrator

The IG's investigation determined Almonte “did not violate any rules, regulations, policies, or statutes” related to the sale and that there was no evidence that he “benefited from the relationship” with Cleveland.

We requested an interview with Almonte, but the county provided written answers to our questions instead.

We called Steve Cleveland, but he didn’t return our call.

Florida Dream Center interim CEO Greg Schaeffer agreed to an interview. He is a former Florida Dream Center board member and certified public accountant.

WFTS Florida Dream Center interim CEO Greg Schaeffer

“How a building changes hands, that’s not our business. Our business is serving an individual person every single day,” Schaeffer said.

Steve Cleveland is no longer employed by Florida Dream Center.

“Each individual board member had their own reason. And then it was just mutually decided new leadership is needed,” Schaeffer said.

Schaeffer says the sale of the building was a good deal for the county, which would no longer have to pay for maintenance and assume liability.

We asked whether there was a problem with the no-bid contract, Schaeffer responded, “The inspector general and the county attorneys looked at that specific fact and said it was not a violation of state statutes or the law,” Schaeffer said. “I think it was a good idea to put it out for bid. But this was a year ago. Whatever happened, happened.”

Almonte also appears to be friends with another Florida Dream Center employee, Chief Operating Officer Zelda O’Connell.

Almonte posted on Facebook that he donated money to O’Connell’s birthday fundraisers in 2022, and 2023.

Convicted thief serves as Chief Operating Officer

O'Connell, who wrote that $1.8 million grant application, was convicted of felony grand theft in Idaho in 2014 after pleading guilty to embezzling from her former employer.

She was on parole when the ARPA grant application was submitted.

State of Idaho Sentencing memo for Zelda O'Connell, who changed her name from Gricelda to Zelda following her conviction

“Being faith-based, we’re all sinners in need of a savior,” Schaeffer said. “She doesn’t handle money. Which is a good thing.”

Schaeffer says there’s segregation of duty, bookkeeping, and banking controls in place.

The property was deeded to Florida Dream Center in January 2024 and is still awaiting renovations.

“I don’t look through the rearview. I look through the windshield and see what’s in front of us. How do we lead this community in the right direction?” Schaeffer said.

Pinellas County Response:

ABC Action News sent Pinellas County an outline of topics we wanted to discuss in our interview with Tom Almonte. He declined an interview, but these are the responses to our general areas of inquiry:

Q: Neighbors' complaints about homelessness, drug use, and crime resulting from the Florida Dream Center attracting people from outside the neighborhood through regular food distribution at the headquarters site.

A: The Dream Center provides a valuable public service for a population in need. For questions about crime around the premises, you may want to contact the Sheriff’s Office or the Center directly.

Q: Does Florida Dream Center have permits to distribute food to the public from that neighborhood site?

A: In 2018, a land use (special exception) was approved that granted administrative offices and storage to support combating hunger in the Lealman area.

Q: Pinellas County's two Inspector General investigations involving the Florida Dream Center, including one that indicates administrators disregarded the County Attorney's advice that the County would need to follow the statutory notice and 30-day period to obtain proposals and then sell the property based on the proposals received since it was located in a CRA.

A: The County Attorney’s office provided two different legal methods for the County to dispose of the property for an existing nonprofit that the County Board supported staying in operation. Both choices were legal and the County opted to dispose of it in the matter that was selected with the concurrence of the County Attorney. The Inspector General report found no violations of regulations, policies or statutes related to the sale of the property

Q: Whether Tom Almonte's personal relationship with Steve Cleveland influenced the decision to sell the property to the Florida Dream Center.

A: No. As part of Mr. Almonte’s work duties in his role as Assistant County Administrator, he meets with nonprofits and community groups in Lealman, mid-county and north-county. Both the County BCC and County Administration agreed that the Dream Center provided a valuable community service. Any concern of a real or perceived conflict of interest was determined to be unfounded by the Inspector General report.

Q: Was there a conflict of interest with Steve Cleveland serving as chairman of the CRA advisory board and getting a contract from the CRA for the Florida Dream Center to perform alleyway cleanup?

A: Mr. Cleveland bid for a contract out of a separate county department, Public Works. This bid was reviewed by the County Attorney’s office, and there was no conflict of interest. He received one bid, but in the next bid he was not the selected vendor, confirming the county’s established procurement procedures regardless of vendor.

Q: Was there a potential conflict with Steve Cleveland being allowed to serve as the contractor for renovations?

A: You’d need to ask the Dream Center board of directors, which ultimately they agreed for him not to do that.

Q: Was the letter of intent language about the property not being available in the ARPA funding application factual? (The Florida Dream Center claimed the county would no longer lease the organization that building).

A: The grant opportunity through ARPA provided grants to 19 different nonprofits throughout the county. They were one of the 19 selected. The building was in need of extensive repairs, and this allowed them to purchase the building and complete the renovations so this community could continue to receive services needed.

Q: The ARPA funding transfers allowing the Florida Dream Center to purchase the property were done in a way that Chris Rose, OMB Director, indicated he could not recall a prior instance of doing so. This involved moving money around in a way that some people say does not appear to be transparent. Was the county obligated to use that funding in the way the federal government intended?

A: Because Penny funds were used to purchase the property originally, those funds had to be returned to the Penny budget to allow for General Fund dollars to be used instead. This allowed the county to reach the same goal.

Q: Has the Florida Dream Center missed deadlines for renovations?

A: The County is not aware of a renovation deadline. ARPA funds have a deadline of 2026 to be expended.

Q: Even though the IG's Office cleared Tom Almonte of wrongdoing, would the county do anything differently if it had the chance to do it over?

A: There are always opportunities to do things in various ways. The County accomplished the goals of the ARPA nonprofit program that enabled organizations like the Dream Center to provide key resources to members of our community.