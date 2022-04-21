Watch
NewsLocal NewsI-Team Investigations

Actions

Hernando women's prison will transition to male facility, FDC says

Female inmates to be relocated to other facilities
hernando-correctional-facility-chapel-02.png
WFTS-TV
Women at Hernando Correctional Institution enjoy voluntary chapel services, led by a longtime volunteer.
hernando-correctional-facility-chapel-02.png
Posted at 5:14 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 17:27:05-04

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced that the Hernando Correctional Institution, a women's prison, will no longer house female inmates.

"FDC is changing the mission of Hernando Correctional Institution, from a female facility to a male facility. The inmates currently housed at Hernando CI will be relocated to a female facility with available bed space and programs, FDC said in a statement to the I-Team.

RECOMMENDED: Faith and Character Program in Hernando County prison provides life-changing results for inmates

FDC added that "Hernando CI will remain open with a mission to house minimum and medium custody adult males in line with the profile of the institution."

The state agency said the change is required based on the bed space needs of the current inmate population, and that staffing will remain unchanged.

"Location information for inmates involved in the relocation will be updated on FDC’s public website within 24 hours," FDC said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!