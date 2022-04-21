Hernando women's prison will transition to male facility, FDC says

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) announced that the Hernando Correctional Institution, a women's prison, will no longer house female inmates.

"FDC is changing the mission of Hernando Correctional Institution, from a female facility to a male facility. The inmates currently housed at Hernando CI will be relocated to a female facility with available bed space and programs, FDC said in a statement to the I-Team.

FDC added that "Hernando CI will remain open with a mission to house minimum and medium custody adult males in line with the profile of the institution."

The state agency said the change is required based on the bed space needs of the current inmate population, and that staffing will remain unchanged.

"Location information for inmates involved in the relocation will be updated on FDC’s public website within 24 hours," FDC said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.