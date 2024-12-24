Floridians waiting months for unemployment benefits, unable to pay bills

LARGO, Fla. — For thousands of Floridians fighting for unemployment benefits, this holiday season brings more stress than joy, as people are left month after month to wait.

More and more people are telling the ABC Action News I-Team that they are on the verge of losing everything.

“We had sold our home in hopes of building a new home up in Riverview. That was going to be our dream home. That was going to be our final home. Unfortunately, we have had to remove that dream for now," Caitlin Gioia told the I-Team.

Sitting beside their Christmas tree for Caitlin and her husband Robert, there are fewer presents and less promise about what lies ahead.

"The home is still being built; it’s still in its stages, but we have collectively decided that we will not be moving forward. It’s just not in our best interest right now, unfortunately, given the financial strain that we’re already in," Caitlin said.

Robert was a senior project manager at a financial services company.

“I was there for five years. I have a bachelor's degree and made about six figures. Which is good income for Florida, and they did company-wide layoffs," Robert said. "This is the first time I've been unemployed."

Robert has yet to receive any unemployment benefits.

Caitlin said she reached out to their state representative and contacted Governor Ron DeSantis before emailing the I-Team.

“Today will be the 10-week mark. We’ve been able to claim 10 weeks today and… nothing. Absolutely zero response," Caitlin said. "They just said, 'Oh, well, you have to wait.'"

Robert acknowledged that not everyone has the severance package he had, which helped in the beginning.

"Four to five months return time is just unrealistic for people that live day to day, paycheck to paycheck, they’re going to be on the street, and then the government is going to have to put up with the homeless statistics as well," he said.

Monica Washington recently had to move in with her daughter in Temple Terrace.

“I was not able to pay the rent after November this year," Washington said. “It has been the most difficult situation that I’ve experienced.”

Washington fears she's going to lose everything she has worked so hard for.

"I have had to navigate my limitations, as well as the gains that I’ve made in my life throughout the years, with great perseverance, determination because I do have cerebral palsy," Washington told the I-Team.

Washington applied for unemployment at the beginning of September.

“I am on the verge of losing my vehicle, I have not been able to pay any bills," Washington said. "It sounds like so many more people are going through this terrible situation. It shouldn’t be this way.”

Caitlin said she and her husband, like Washington, wanted to share their story so that people know they're not alone.

“Don’t give up," Caitlin said.

The I-Team has now sent the names and information of dozens of Floridians to the Department of Commerce. The state has yet to answer any questions about the months-long delays people are experiencing. The I-Team will continue to follow up and do what it can to help Floridians get the help they need.

This story started with a tip. If you have something you'd like the I-Team to investigate, contact Kylie:

