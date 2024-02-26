Florida prison inmate dies after assault

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida state prison inmate was pronounced dead on Sunday from "an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault" at Hamilton Correctional Institution.

This is the same prison where two correctional officers were fired a week ago after the I-Team reported on a video showing an inmate being slapped.

Monday, the I-Team received a tip from a family member who has a loved one incarcerated at Hamilton C.I. in the panhandle. Hours later, the I-Team confirmed with the Florida Department of Corrections that there is now an open and active investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

In a statement, the department said, "The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) prioritizes the safe and secure operation of correctional institutions. The Office of Inspector General conducts thorough investigations of every inmate's death to ensure accountability at all levels. Inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. This includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing, and, if applicable, criminal charges to ensure the safety of staff and other inmates."

Because this is an open investigation, FDC said it is unable to provide any additional information at this time.

This story started with a tip.