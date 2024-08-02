Florida door-to-door salespeople often ignore state and city solicitation laws, keep bothering residents

STT. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Most homeowners have encountered them: door-to-door salespeople peddling things like storm windows, solar panels and home security systems.

In Florida, they’re supposed to pass background checks and obtain permits.

Some cities even have rules which prohibit people from knocking on doors which have “no soliciting signs”.

But the I-Team has learned those rules are not often enforced, and many solicitors don’t know the law.

“Whatever it is you’re selling, I don’t want it”

Judy Ellis likes finding solutions.

“This is the way you do it. It just keeps the puzzle at the right angle,” she says, showing a framed piece of freight she uses to put together jigsaw puzzles.

“This looks like a four or five-day enterprise at least,” Ellis said, referencing her latest 1,000-piece puzzle.

Judy also likes solving long-term problems for the Lakewood Estates Community Association, where she has served as president for the past 18 years.

“I don’t think a day goes by when someone doesn’t call me or email me or text me saying ‘There’s a guy ringing my doorbell, and I have a no solicit sign,’” she said.

Judy Ellis

Ellis lobbied for a soliciting and peddling ordinance in St. Petersburg, which was adopted by the city a few years ago.

The law allows residents to post signs keeping solicitors away and preventing them from leaving handbills.

After it went into effect, dozens of neighbors posted signs near their entrances.

“You see that sign? Whatever it is you’re selling, I don’t want it. Go away,” Ellis said.

Violators face a possible $93 fine for a first offense, so Ellis says she’s puzzled that people keep ringing her doorbell.

“And I tell them, ‘Did you see that sign?’ I had one kid who said, ‘I thought it said no smoking.’ I said ‘Well congratulations. You can’t read, but you got a job anyway. Good for you!’” Ellis said.

Door-to-door salespeople persist

In recent weeks, Ellis says neighbors reported two door-to-door salesmen to police after they repeatedly pestered people who had “no soliciting” signs.

“The police stopped them and told them, 'Don’t do this again.' And these guys came back the next day and did it all over again,” Ellis said.

WFTS

A man was caught on camera hanging literature on top of a “no soliciting” sign.

St. Petersburg Police community service officer Dianeka Jones responds to calls from Lakewood Estates residents.

She says she has been seeing more solicitors recently.

“And it’s not just this specific neighborhood. They're everywhere,” Officer Jones said.

She says she has not written any citations to people breaking the law but has explained the new law.

“I'll educate them ... hey, you’re not allowed if you see this sign,” Officer Jones.

The city says it could not tell us how many people have been cited under the ordinance.

“There's a lot of businesses that do door-to-door. And it’s not inherently illegal, but they do need to follow the statutes,” said Jason Ohman, Investigator Supervisor for Pinellas County Consumer Protection.

Ohman says in Florida, solicitors must pass criminal background checks and register with the county clerk’s office.

WFTS

“The statute requires them to carry identification with them if they conduct these types of sales from door to door,” Ohman said.

425 permits issued to solicitors from same company

Records obtained by the I-Team show that since 2021, Pinellas County issued 611 permits.

Of those, 425 came back to “Smart Home Pros,” also called “Vivint."

That company recruits college students to sell home security and solar power systems, advertising pay of up to $38,000 for the summer.

We emailed the company, asking how they educate employees about “no soliciting signs."

WFTS

We haven’t heard back.

Ellis thinks there would be fewer problems if the city and county made all salespeople aware of the rules before they hit the streets.

“Here’s the part you need to know... you can’t ring the bell, and you can’t leave your stuff,” Ellis said. “They should have something on the permit or with the permit that says here’s the rules, prohibited acts.”

Until that happens, there’s one way to keep solicitors out.

“You don’t have to open your door if you don’t want to,” Ohman said.

Ellis says there are not many people she’ll get up from her puzzle and open her door for.

“If you see a Girl Scout, that’s probably safe,” she said.