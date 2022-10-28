Documents and video outline Pinellas County rabbi's involvement in January 6th attack

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Justice Department has released exhibits from the trial of a Pinellas County rabbi who was convicted in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to federal prosecutors, FBI agents used social media posts and surveillance footage to bring a criminal case against him, which was resolved earlier this year.

Within minutes of attending a speech from President Donald Trump near the White House grounds, Palm Harbor Rabbi Michael Stepakoff marched to the Capitol, describing on Facebook “an epic and historical moment.”

Throughout the day, he posted photos and videos.

U.S. Justice Department FBI agents say Stepakoff shot this selfie in the U.S. Capitol

“You see here people climbing the walls. There really is no way to normally get up there,” Stepakoff narrates as he shoots images of protesters scaling a wall protecting the Capitol.

Court documents say Stepakoff has served for 20 years as Senior Rabbi at Temple New Jerusalem… a Messianic synagogue in Palm Harbor.

Before that, he was an attorney but was suspended by the Florida Bar in 2002 and didn’t renew his license.

“This is our house”

At the Capitol entrance, Stepakoff shot a video of police trying to block access to the building.

Later, according to his attorney, Stepakoff told the FBI that “had he known it was unlawful to enter the Capitol, he would not have done so.”

“There comes a time when people just say we’re not gonna take it,” Stepakoff says in a video showing protestors atop the steps leading to the Capitol.

“Here we are, taking our stand on Capitol Hill. These Senators and these Congressmen better listen up because they represent us. We put them here. This is our house. Not their house,” he said.

Capitol surveillance footage released by the Justice Department shows the moment Stepakoff enters.

According to the FBI, he spent about six minutes inside.'

Courtesy U.S. Justice Department Michael Stepakoff Facebook post shown in U.S. Justice Department sentencing memorandum

The video shows him taking pictures, including a selfie showing him wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Protestors can be seen entering through a broken window nearby as Stepakoff walks by an overturned, broken podium.

That afternoon, he posted on Facebook, “There was very little violence in this demonstration, despite the fake news images being shown, it was almost completely a peaceful demonstration.”

“Sadly, I think violence or even breaking apart of the republic might become inevitable if something isn’t done immediately in order to ensure the integrity of the 2020 election,” he said.

Guilty plea entered, judge gives sentence of probation

According to the sentencing memo, Stepakoff took down posts related to January 6th about a week later and was arrested on January 29th.

Stepakoff pled guilty to parading, picketing or demonstrating in the capitol building.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

We contacted him and he declined to comment, but he directed us to this page on his attorney’s website.

