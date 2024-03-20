Citrus County jail employees arrested on drug charges

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County undercover investigation led to the arrests of two men.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Tuesday at 9553 Whisper Ridge Trail in Brooksville. This was the result of an investigation where undercover detectives bought fentanyl from Matthew Devorak inside the home.

Detectives found fentanyl, methamphetamines, prescription medications not prescribed to Devorak, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Michael Smith, also in the home, had fentanyl.

On Tuesday, the ABC Action News I-Team received a tip that the two men were correctional officers at the jail in Citrus County.

The Citrus County Detention Facility, run by CoreCivic, confirmed their employment.

In a statement, CoreCivic Public Affairs Manager Brian Todd told ABC Action News, "We were notified earlier today by Hernando County Sheriff's Office officials about the arrest of two of our employees. Their arrests occurred at their place of residence. Both employees have been placed on administrative leave while facility management gathers more information. For further details concerning the arrests and any pending charges, we encourage you to contact HCSO officials."

Devorak and Smith were arrested and charged with the following:

Matthew Devorak

DOB/04-29-1991



Possession of Marijuana o Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Controlled Substance / Fentanyl

Possession of Controlled Substance / Alprazolam

Possession of Controlled Substance / Lorazepam

Possession of Controlled Substance / Bupropion Hydrochloride

Possession of Controlled Substance / Buprenorphine Hydrochloride

Possession of Paraphernalia

Bond - $17,000

Michael D. Smith

DOB/03-25-1980



Possession of Controlled Substance / Fentanyl

Possession of Paraphernalia

Bond - $6,000

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing. If you have information on this case, please contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your tip online by clicking here.