Animatronics entrepreneur says Facebook permanently disabled account over terrorism fears

TAMPA, FL — A man who promotes his "one-of-a-kind" animatronic productions on Facebook had his account disabled after someone posted an Isis flag on his site.

The ABC Action News I-Team has learned that repeated attempts to resolve the situation have failed.

“These used to be in pizza parlors, not productions,” Jared Sanchez said.

He was describing four animatronic characters once found at Chuck E. Cheese locations which are now at a studio in his Tampa home.

They are among only seven known “King” characters in existence in the world.

They now dance and perform for the world on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

“It’s fun, you know, when I can take something old and reshape it and people love it,” Sanchez said.

One is “King Puff”.

“He’s like a Southern boy. He likes to eat just about anything,” Sanchez said.

Next to him is “King John”, who is patterned after Elton John.

"He has that really nice soft UK voice,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez promotes his original productions featuring humans and animatronics interacting on social media.

He gets paid by the number of people who stream his videos.

“Having all the major social media is critical, not only to the money I’m bringing in but also the growth,” he said.

But in late September, Instagram and Facebook, both owned by Meta, shut down his accounts.

“Your account has been disabled,” Sanchez read from the message on his phone.

He learned someone posted an Isis flag on his page.

“They said it’s been taken down for terrorist activity,” Sanchez said.

But that wasn't all.

Someone also purchased ads from Facebook two days after the account was hacked.

The transactions appear to have involved someone from another country.

Sanchez says the credit card linked to his account was expired, so he didn't actually have to pay hundreds of dollars in charges incurred by the hacker.

Sanchez says he disputed meta disabling his account and emailed the company three times.

“I’m like this isn’t me to no avail. Nobody answered. Come December 7th, I got another message from Facebook saying we’ve reviewed your account and our decision still stands," he added.

He says he was hoping to get back on Facebook and Instagram to promote his upcoming appearance on the history channel on January 4th.

“There’s no communication,” Sanchez said. “I’m giving up. I’m giving up hope.”

After our story ran, a Meta spokesperson sent the following statement:

Our teams were able to ascertain that the account in question appeared to have been hacked and it has been restored.

