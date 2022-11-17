Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner

BRADENTON, Fla. — An ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state is one of the last remaining remnants of a Native American tribe that lived there a thousand years ago. But the I-Team has learned that more than a decade after the property was supposed to be accessible to the public a neighbor has blocked it off.

Behind a metal gate, security cameras and “no trespassing” signs are on the ancient Indian mound which was once the center of a settlement where Tocobaga Indians fished, farmed and hunted near Tampa Bay.

“They buried their chiefs probably in this mound and other important people,” said Scott Bassett.

Bassett is a historian, attorney and former neighbor, who led efforts to preserve the mound.

“This is our window into the past. And I think we can learn a lot about how the prior residents of our area lived. What was important to them,” Bassett said.

State buys mound for $145,000

Asa Pillsbury, who owned the land, donated it to the South Florida Museum in 1974.

But in 2007, the museum listed it for sale, saying it didn’t fall within its mission.

So Bassett and Manatee County leaders convinced the state to buy it through the “Florida Forever” program.

“Our agency wholly supports putting the Pillsbury Mound into public ownership, not only for its historical significance but because it is considered a sacred place,” the state archeologist told Gov. Jeb Bush’s cabinet at the time.

The state paid $145,000 and Manatee County agreed to manage it, protect it from damage and provide reasonable access to the public.

“I want to pledge our department’s sincerity and our Board of County Commissioners to manage the property properly,” said Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County’s Public Resources Manager, at that time.

Property has access issues

But the state-owned property is landlocked, accessible only by a 50-foot easement running alongside what is now Gordon Sampson’s property.

Manatee County Property Appraiser Map from Manatee County Property Appraiser's site shows boundaries of state-owned property

Manatee County Property Records Property records show 50-foot easement to access mound

In 2011 Sampson bought the property, which includes a home that features more than 13,000 square feet under roof.

The county has appraised the property at $4.3 million.

“They would have known, every step of the way, that that easement was there. Nobody can claim ignorance. It’s right there in black and white,” Bassett said. “50-foot-wide easement all the way up to the mound and beyond. “

Notes we received from the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s office showed Sampson requested and was granted a reduction of his property taxes in 2013 due to “title/easement issues.”

Manatee County resident Zach Richardson said he tried to visit the mound in 2019 after learning about it on a website, but Sampson wouldn’t allow him.

“I met him on the street. I asked him if there was an Indian burial mound. He was kind of angry and said no, there’s nothing out there,” Richardson said. “I came back later and tried to go out there and he confronted me again and called the sheriff's [office]. “

Richardson was issued a trespassing warning, but it was later rescinded.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office attorney sent Sampson a letter that said the Manatee County Sheriff’s office “cannot subject a visitor to the mound to arrest for making legitimate use of that easement.”

Security fence now blocks easement

A short time later, Sampson installed a security fence.

“I don’t think he’s got a right to put up a fence there. He’s clearly impairing access,” Bassett said.

The county management plan, which was filed with the state in January and approved in March, included “guided tours and interpretive talks given by staff and volunteers” and the plan says the site would be allowing up to 10 visitors per day.

Sampson declined to comment but his attorney Stephen Dye said his client is protecting the mound from vandals and treasure hunters by denying access.

He said opening it to visitors would be a poor use of county resources since other Indian mounds are already accessible in nearby county parks.

Nadine Zacharie, a Native American activist who lives in St. Petersburg, said sites like the Pillsbury Mound should be used to educate the public.

“They consider these mounds sacred sites, just like they would a synagogue, a church, the Wailing Wall,” Zacharie said.

When we contacted the county, a spokesperson said “at this time Manatee County has no comment in regards to access to the state-owned property”. When we asked how we could make an appointment to visit the Indian mound, he directed us to the state.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees the “Florida Forever” program, said in an email, “Manatee County is the land manager for the Pillsbury Temple Mound property, so any access to the property must be coordinated through their parks department.”

We’re not the only ones who can’t get an appointment.

“I’ve called, I’ve emailed, left voice mails and no response,” Richardson said.

State says county must provide educational opportunities

The DEP spokesperson said under the plan approved this year, the county must “include educational opportunities for the interpretation of the historical and resources contained on the site. “

“The county should actually do what it’s supposed to do, what it’s legally obligated to do and stop worrying about offending somebody who may have a lot of money,” Bassett said.

“If they do nothing more than put a whole big plaque up there and maybe every three months, have a native speaker come out and celebrate it… it would mean an enormous amount to me,” Zacharie said.

