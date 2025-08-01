Will your school continue to get free lunch?

Find below which schools and districts will have free or reduced lunches.
Pinellas County Schools
- 135 Pinellas County public schools will offer lunch at no charge, due to the Community Eligibility Provision. Click here for a full list of schools.
- All students will receive a free breakfast.
- Thirteen schools are not on the CEP list. These schools will offer meals to students at a regular price or if they qualify for free or reduced lunch.
Hillsborough County Schools
- 198 schools are part of the CEP program, getting lunch at no cost.
- Students at schools not on the list should apply for free or reduced lunch at the beginning of the year.
- The district is giving a 30-day grace period for families that were eligible for free or reduced lunch last year to fill out the application.
Sarasota County Schools
- Students should fill out this online application for free or reduced meals.
- A new application must be filled out at the beginning of every school year.
Pasco County Schools
- Only CEP schools will offer free meals to all students.
- Non-CEP schools will return to the traditional meal program.
- Students at non-CEP schools should submit a free or reduced meal application at the beginning of the school year.
- Click here for a list of schools and whether they are on the CEP list.
Polk County Schools
- No changes
Citrus County Schools
- No changes
Hernando County Schools
- Awaiting a response
Manatee County Schools
- Awaiting a response