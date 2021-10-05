Hillsborough County School Board to discuss financial plan and mask mandate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — At Tuesday’s workshop, the Hillsborough County School Board plans to create a longterm strategic plan to address the school district’s operation deficit.

ABC Action News has been reporting about the school district’s financial challenges for a few months.

Back in April leaders eliminated nearly 1,000 positions to cut costs, and that the district had a fund balance of negative $107 million.

As part of Tuesday’s regular school board meeting, officials are also looking to approve their 5 year work plan. Within that plan, leaders say ensuring financial stability is a top priority.

Also at the school board meeting, board members will have a discussion about a letter the Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcoran, sent the school district on September 23 regarding protocols for controlling COVID-19, including mandatory face coverings.

In that letter, Corcoran says the district is not in compliance with state rules and that he would recommend to the State Board of Education that the Department of education withhold funds in an amount equal to the salaries for all members of the school board if they don’t comply. Specifically, changing the mask mandate to allow parental opt-outs for any reason.

Currently Hillsborough County students are required to wear a face masks on campus unless they have a written medical exemption.

Board members extended the mandate to October 15.

In the district’s response to the letter, leaders defended their decision, claiming they were in compliance when they passed the mandate.

However, school officials agreed to have a discussion at Tuesday's meeting to make sure the mask requirement still complies with a recent Department of Health emergency rule and all state laws.

The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m.