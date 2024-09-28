Here's of list of the latest recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene

Here’s all the updated information from local governments related to storm recovery from Hurricane Helene.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Wastewater Pump Station Repaired, Reopens in South Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2024) - A wastewater pumping system in

South Hillsborough County that was impacted by flooding from Hurricane Helene

is now fully operational.

Residents who live in the Apollo Beach and Ruskin communities, west of Interstate 75 and south of the Alafia River, were affected. Residents in the area can resume regular wastewater activities such as bathing and showering, clothes washing, dishwashing, and flushing.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County's official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts.

To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to HCFL.gov/StaySafe.

Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676, the County's storm information line.

Hillsborough Asks Residents to Report Damage from Hurricane Helene

Hillsborough County is urging residents to report storm damage on their property with an easy-to-use online form.

The Hurricane Helene Damage Reporting Form is designed to help officials determine the extent of the damage across the county. Hillsborough County residential property owners can use the form to report property loss or damage from the storm to the County by visiting HCFL.gov/DamageAssessment. The information will be routed to the appropriate County department, which will respond within 72 hours. Property owners who need assistance completing the form should call (833) HC Storm or (833) 427-8676. County staff will evaluate and document the damage and provide the information to state and federal agencies. This County assessment form IS NOT a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) application. To register with FEMA, visit DisasterAssistance.gov. Please keep in mind that completing this form DOES NOT replace a business or homeowner's insurance claim, nor does it serve as an application for resources. Residents can learn about additional resources that may be available to them by visiting HCFL.gov/StaySafe and clicking on the Storm Recovery Resources tab.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Hillsborough County Public Schools to reopen schools on Monday

Hillsborough County Public Schools will reopen all schools on Monday, September 30.

While there was some minor damage to our school facilities, we are extremely fortunate in comparison to some neighboring counties. Our schools that were utilized as shelters have been cleaned and are also ready to reopen.

We are reviewing the Student Academic Calendar to determine how many school days must be made up and we will communicate the information to all families this upcoming week.

The health and wellbeing of our students remains a top priority. Our student services personnel at school sites and community partners have resources and support available for students and families who are having a difficult time.

Hillsborough County Tax Collector's Office to Reopen Monday

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector's Office is set to reopen on Monday, September 30th after temporarily closing due to Hurricane Helene. Our hearts go out to the individuals and families affected by the storm, both locally and across the state. We are reopening to continue serving our community during this time of recovery.

"Our thoughts are with our neighbors and friends across Florida and

surrounding states who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene," said Nancy

Millan, Hillsborough County Tax Collector. "As we reopen, we are here to

provide the services our community needs as we all work together to recover."

We anticipate higher-than-usual traffic in our offices upon reopening, and encourage customers to take advantage of online services at hillstax.org to complete many transactions. Whether you need to renew vehicle registrations, pay property taxes, or check the status of your driver license, our online services are available 24/7 to assist you.

In addition, customers can continue to use self-service kiosks at eight Publix locations throughout Hillsborough County to renew vehicle registrations, pending store hours.

As always, our team remains committed to serving the community. We appreciate your patience as we assist customers in the wake of the storm. Please visit hillstax.org or follow us on social media for the latest updates and available services.

PINELLAS COUNTY

Cooling stations open Saturday

Pinellas County has opened cooling stations in areas where residents remain without power following Hurricane Helene. These stations will provide a place for residents to cool off and charge their phones.

They will be open today, Saturday, Sept. 28, until further notice at the following locations/times:

Clearwater:

Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd, Clearwater - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Long Center, 1501 N Belcher Road, Clearwater - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Countryside Rec Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McMullen Tennis Complex, 1000 Edenville Ave., Clearwater - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Greenwood Recreation and Aquatic Center, 900 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Clearwater - 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A Mother's Arms, 714 N Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (limited capacity)

All Clearwater libraries will be open Saturday, Sept. 28, except for the Beach Library. St. Petersburg:

City locations will be open Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Azalea Recreation Center (1600 72nd St. N)

Enoch D. Davis Center (1111 18th Ave. S)

Robert Recreation Center (1246 50th Ave. N)

Community locations will be open on Saturday, Sept. 28:

City On a Hill Church (4265 13th Ave, N): Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mount Zion AME Church (1045 16th St. S): Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mount Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church (955 20th St, S): Saturday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Madeira Beach

Madeira Beach City Hall, 14225 Gulf Blvd, Madeira Beach, Saturday, Sept. 28, - 8 a.m. to sunset, until further notice.

Seminole

Seminole Recreation Center, 9100 113th St, Seminole, Saturday, Sept. 28, - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30).

Largo

Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Dr, Largo - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Sunday, reopening Monday, Sept. 30).

Check with your local municipality for additional cooling station options.

Additional Rides Off Barrier Islands Today

Additional pickup times are being offered today, September 28, 2024, to assist individuals wishing to leave the Barrier Islands:

Designated Routes:

South County:

Stop 1: 12:00 p.m. - 12:10 p.m. - Dolphin Village at Gulf Boulevard

Stop 2: 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. - 107th and Gulf Boulevard

Drop-Off Location: CVS - 66th Street & Pasadena Avenue

Mid County:

Stop 1: 12:00 p.m. - 12:10 p.m. - Park Boulevard and Gulf Boulevard

Stop 2: 12:30 p.m. - 12:40 p.m. - 174th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard

Stop 3: 1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. - 150th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard

Drop-Off Location: Publix - 150th Avenue & Duhme Road

North County:

Stop 1: 12:00 p.m. to 12:10 p.m. - Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach

Stop 2: 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. - Belleair Beach Causeway and Gulf Boulevard

Stop 3: 1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. - 5th Avenue (Walsingham Road) and Gulf Boulevard

Drop Off Location: Publix - Park Boulevard & 113th Street

Anyone with any questions, please contact the County Information Center at

727-464-4333.

CITY OF CLEARWATER

The city of Clearwater will be opening access for residents and business owners of Island Estates only. Business owners and residents may return to their homes and inspect their businesses. Island Estates residents and business owners must prove their residency or property interest to get through the checkpoint. To keep the re-entry process moving as smoothly and quickly as possible, it is preferred that residents or business owners show their barrier island re-entry passes to expedite the process. If residents or business owners don't have a re-entry pass, re-enter may be delayed. Employees of Island Estates businesses will also be given access with proper identification.

Residents of Clearwater Beach and Sand Key will not be able to gain access through the checkpoint. Re-entry to the beach and Sand Key will not happen until conditions are deemed safe. City crews are working around the clock to make conditions safe enough for reopening. We appreciate your patience.

For Local Media, the City Manager Jennifer Poirrier and Police Chief Eric Gandy are available at the entrance to Island Estates to provide sound on recovery efforts. Rob Shaw will be at the entry point to facilitate media interviews and access to areas hardest hit by the storm.

MANATEE COUNTY

Helene Recovery Continues with Animal Event

As residents across Manatee County continue to clean up and recover from the effects of Hurricane Helene, Manatee County Animal Welfare (MCAW) staff continued to prepare for their Adopt-a-Palooza event.

“We contemplated cancelling the event altogether, but the truth is we simply cannot afford to,” said Manatee County Deputy Director of Community and Veterans Services Sarah Brown, who has been working with the Friends of Manatee County Animal Welfare on this highly-anticipated annual event.

“After every disaster, Manatee County Animal Welfare is inundated with pets who get lost and find themselves without the love of their family. They’re scared, they’re alone, and our hearts break for them.”

So, the team pivoted, and has worked to combine the adoption activities with a newly established reunification spot with staff on hand to help start the process of reuniting with any animals who may have been have lost during Helene.

The event is scheduled from 11-3 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto (1 Haben Blvd, Palmetto, FL 34221).

Meantime, damage surveys in the county continue. As of Friday evening, just over half of the initial “windshield assessments” had been completed showing 230,471 structures located in 12 zones affected by wind and surge.

Residential Damage $153,127,695

Commercial Damage $1,971,612

Residents doing their own damage assessments are reminded to beware of scammers looking to take advantage of the vulnerable - using creative tactics to take money or personal information during this time of recovery. Also make sure any contractors are licensed and insured and proper permits are acquired before moving forward on any work.

Manatee County continues to work with two contract haulers to coordinate debris removal. While there is no set schedule, it is anticipated that the work to clear the county of debris will begin next week. Residents are reminded to separated debris from other refuse.

Starting at 10:00 am, property owners and business owners of Holmes Beach and the City of Anna Maria, will be allowed to come onto the island to assess their damages. YOU MUST HAVE A RE-ENTRY TAG.

The only access to the Island currently is from Manatee Ave. The roads in Bradenton Beach are still impassable. There will be barricades at the city line of Holmes Beach/ Bradenton Beach so no one can enter Bradenton Beach through Holmes Beach. There is still no power or water and the roads still have standing water and debris.

Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) will be running modified service on routes 3 and 6 and there will be no Beach Trolley. All other Fixed Routes will be operational. The MCAT shuttle will provide service from Manatee Ave. W. at 75th St. W. to take island evacuees to the shelter.

As the clean-up continues, Points of Distribution (PODs) have been established at the following locations providing ready-to-eat-meals, water and tarps:

Bennett Park (400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton, FL 34208)

Blackstone Park (2112 14th Ave. W., Palmetto, FL 34221)

GT Bray Park (5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton, FL 34209)

Athletic League play has returned to regular schedules across the county. Libraries have reopened except for the Island Branch Library (5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach) and Palmetto Branch (923 6th Street W., Palmetto, FL 34221).

Manatee County facilities are expected to fully reopen Monday (except for those directly impacted by the storm). Continue to monitor local news and weather broadcasts as well as the County's social media accounts for updates. Official storm information from Manatee County at is always updated at mymanatee.org/storm [mymanatee.us14.list-manage.com].

SARASOTA COUNTY

Damage Assessments: Preliminary windshield damage assessments continue and as of 9:30 a.m., Sept. 28, there is an estimated $49 million in residential damages in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County. Please note, this is after one day of assessments only in areas that were accessible. As staff are able to access additional impacted areas, this is expected to increase.

Barrier Island Community Members:

Debris collection contractors have been activated and are mobilizing their service teams. To allow barrier island residents time to return home and place damaged materials at the curb, collection of storm-related debris materials in these areas is expected to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Storm-debris preparation guidelines

· Place large storm-related debris separately from regular garbage at the curb for collection

· Separate items by category (construction and demolition materials, furniture/mattresses and appliances/white goods)

· Any construction and demolition materials contained in plastic bags should be placed with the regular garbage

Residents Not Living on the Barrier Islands:

Residents not living on the barrier islands are to follow normal disposal guidelines for collection services. View the Solid Waste How-To Guide for Residents in Sarasota County [scgov.net] for details. Materials, including yard waste, not properly prepared for collection will not be collected by the service provider.

All vegetative materials, including large branches, palm fronds, tree trunks, small branches and leaves should be properly prepared for curbside collection.

Properly prepared vegetative materials should be:

· Bagged (paper only), bundled and tied or containerized

· 4 feet or less in length

· 16 inches or less in diameter

· 40 pounds or less in weight (each paper bag, bundle or container)

Items that are in bags, containers or bundles should not exceed 40 pounds. This applies to both garbage and yard waste.

Breeze Transit: The following Breeze Transit routes have returned to normal service:

Standard routes and the 76 Flyer

Breeze OnDemand service in North Port and Venice/Englewood

Breeze Plus for medically necessary trips ONLY

The following routes remain suspended at this time:

Breeze OnDemand service in the Downtown/Lido Key/Longboat Key zone and in the Siesta Key zone.

Breeze Plus returned to regular service today, Saturday, Sept. 28. Find more information at scgov.net [scgov.net].

Safety reminders:



Food safety after power outage: Foods may be unsafe to eat after a power outage, disaster or emergency. To prevent foodborne illness, keep your food at safe temperatures. Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if the doors stay closed, and a full freezer will maintain its temperature for approximately 48 hours. When in doubt, throw it out! Learn more food safety tips: https://loom.ly/8YEVoc0 [loom.ly]

Foods may be unsafe to eat after a power outage, disaster or emergency. To prevent foodborne illness, keep your food at safe temperatures. Your refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours if the doors stay closed, and a full freezer will maintain its temperature for approximately 48 hours. When in doubt, throw it out! Learn more food safety tips: https://loom.ly/8YEVoc0 [loom.ly] Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Do not drive or walk through flooded waters. Flood waters can be contaminated with bacteria and viruses. Avoid skin contact with flood waters, especially if you have open cuts and wounds. If an open cut or wound comes into contact with flood waters, wash the area well with soap and clean water to prevent infection. If you are cut or have a puncture wound, get a tetanus booster.

Do not drive or walk through flooded waters. Flood waters can be contaminated with bacteria and viruses. Avoid skin contact with flood waters, especially if you have open cuts and wounds. If an open cut or wound comes into contact with flood waters, wash the area well with soap and clean water to prevent infection. If you are cut or have a puncture wound, get a tetanus booster. Scams: After hurricanes and other disasters, scammers often come into the community trying to take advantage of those impacted by the storm. Watch out for unsolicited offers or contractors claiming to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job; Research a company and its reputation—look for references online, or ask a friend; Check to see if a company is properly licensed, insured and if there are any consumer complaints filed against a licensed contractor at MyFloridaLicense.com [myfloridalicense.com]; Never pay the full amount of a repair expense upfront, and hesitate before providing large deposits; and do not sign a certificate of completion or make final payment until satisfied with the work performed. More information: https://loom.ly/e8esJts [l.facebook.com]

After hurricanes and other disasters, scammers often come into the community trying to take advantage of those impacted by the storm. Watch out for unsolicited offers or contractors claiming to perform repairs at a discount with leftover supplies from another job; Research a company and its reputation—look for references online, or ask a friend; Check to see if a company is properly licensed, insured and if there are any consumer complaints filed against a licensed contractor at MyFloridaLicense.com [myfloridalicense.com]; Never pay the full amount of a repair expense upfront, and hesitate before providing large deposits; and do not sign a certificate of completion or make final payment until satisfied with the work performed. More information: https://loom.ly/e8esJts [l.facebook.com] See road closures and damage reports: Sarasota County encourages community members to view road closures, damage reports, flooding reports and windshield damage assessments by visiting https://loom.ly/cy7Zpeg [l.facebook.com] This website will be updated in real-time from Sarasota County professionals in the field. To report an issue, please call 311.

Sarasota County encourages community members to view road closures, damage reports, flooding reports and windshield damage assessments by visiting https://loom.ly/cy7Zpeg [l.facebook.com] This website will be updated in real-time from Sarasota County professionals in the field. To report an issue, please call 311. Not operating traffic signals: When traffic signals are out, treat them like a four-way stop. Come to a complete stop, look carefully in all directions, and take turns proceeding in the order vehicles arrive. Stay safe on the roads and keep calm during unexpected signal outages.

For more information on county operations, visit scgov.net and follow @SRQCountyGov on social media. Journalists are welcome to use photos and videos posted to Sarasota County social media pages.