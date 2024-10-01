Helene causes flooding for homeowners who live along the Weeki Wachee River

WEEKI WACHEE GARDENS, Fla. — Homeowners who live along the Weeki Wachee River are cleaning up the mess left behind by Hurricane Helene.

Mary Hogeland lives in Weeki Wachee Gardens. She said she woke up and discovered the flooding around her property.

"I fell asleep. When I woke up around 2 in the morning, it was all over my top steps and everybody's windows were full. I couldn't get out. I mean I couldn't even get out because it was dark so I couldn't take any pictures. I couldn't do anything, no electric," said Hogeland.

Hogeland has lived in her home since 2004. She saw four feet of water inside her home.

She was cleaning out her house with help from her family on Monday.

"Surprised at first because I didn't think it was going to be that deep. It was four foot high and I didn't think it was going to be that deep. I was really surprised. I thought I had prepared," she said.

Hogeland said her boat floated away but she found it later. It was stuck on a fence.

She also located several potted plants that floated away.

Rick O'Neill and Kathy Leapley said about 5.5 feet of water came into their home.

"It's never been this high ever. This trailer has never been flooded ever, and it's 65 years old," said Leapley.

Leapley said they're exhausted trying to clean up the mess.

"Look at the pile, everything, you name it, walls, cabinets, furniture, appliances, everything that was in the house, the electrical system," said O'Neill.

The United Way of Hernando County and Feeding Tampa Bay offered resources to residents impacted by the hurricane at the Weeki Wachee Area Club.

"If you live on the water, you have a chance of this happening, you have to understand that Mother Nature is really in control. You have to enjoy everything she offers you in all phases, so it's not easy. It's hard work to live like this," said Hogeland.