'Heights Unites' Festival to celebrate Seminole Heights neighborhood, remember homicide victims

Tampa, Fla., - Members of the Seminole Heights community in Tampa are looking to kick off 2018 in a positive way after a tough end to 2017.

After the community suffered through four murders linked to a single suspected killer, the South Seminole Heights Civic Association organized a music and arts festival.

The Heights Unites Music & Arts Festival is taking place this Saturday, February 24 at the Brew Bus Brewing on Florida Avenue,

The event will help raise money for neighborhood improvement projects, and a portion of the funds will be used to endow a scholarship in the names of the recent homicide victims in Southeast Seminole Heights.

"One of our goals is to develop a signature event that represents our amazing, growing neighborhood while raising money to re-invest back into improving the place we love to call home," explains Stephen Lytle, President of the South Seminole Heights Civic Association.

The single day event, open to all ages and free for children under 12 with a paying adult, will feature over 16 local musical acts playing on a professional outdoor stage as well as a more intimate indoor stage for acoustic and solo musicians.

Additionally, 15 local artists will be invited to showcase and sell their art to attendees throughout the day.

The group has also partnered with local company Illsol Arts and Event Space to coordinate a live mural painting of “Heights Unites” on the wall of Brew Bus Brewing which will entail the work of local artists each designing and painting their own corresponding letter.

Attendees will find the festival very affordable with $5 16 oz. beers and special menu curated by The Eatery at Brew Bus and bicycle valet is being provided by 2 Broke Spokes.

T-shirts and limited edition poster prints will be on sale commemorating the event and to help raise additional funding for neighborhood improvements projects.

For more information visit the Facebook event page by clicking HERE.