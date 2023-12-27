Health experts warn of heart attacks and heart attack deaths spiking over winter holidays

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the American Heart Association, more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year.

“We know that time and time again research has shown that we do see an uptick and an increase in heart attacks during the holiday season,” said Dr. Daniela Crousillat, associate professor at USF and the director of the Women’s Heart Program.

“Those are pretty sobering statistics. And everyone really wants to know the reason why. I don’t think we can pinpoint one direct reason as to why that is. It’s probably a combination of things,” she added.

Experts believe it could have to do with the extra stress the holidays bring, not paying attention to symptoms, lack of sleep, drinking more alcohol, not eating as healthy or even some people forgetting to take their medications because they’re busy with family.

This could all be behind the uptick in heart attacks and deaths during this time of year.

“It does tend to be in older populations, patients who already have risk factors for heart disease. Things like high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes—more common in smokers. But the reality is, I think everyone is sort of at risk if they don’t know the true signs and symptoms to look out for,” said Crousillat.

Those symptoms can include:



a new symptom you’ve never felt before

chest pain

chest discomfort

chest pressure

shortness of breath

arm pain

pain radiating to the jaw

“And then particularly if any of that discomfort is associated with other signs and symptoms. Things like nausea, feeling like you’re going to vomit, feeling a little woozy or lightheaded,” said Crousillat.

If you feel any of these things, tell someone. Doctors said knowing these symptoms right now could save your life or the life of a loved one.