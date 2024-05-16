Health alerts issued for harmful algae blooms in several lakes around the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has issued health alerts for dangerous blue-green algae blooms in several waterways around the Tampa Bay area.

The Department of Health in Polk County issued alerts about harmful algae blooms in Lake Conine, Lake Van, Lake Gibson—West, Scott Lake—West, and Lake Hancock—South Central.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued alerts about the presence of blue-green algae at Lake Thonotosassa.

All of the alerts were issued after water samples were taken on May 6.

No one should drink, swim, wade, or use any personal watercraft, boat, or water ski in the lake where the blooms are visible.

If you come in contact with the algae or discolored and smelly water, make sure you wash your skin and clothing thoroughly with soap. Also, keep your pets out of the harmful waters.

No one should use the lake water to wash dishes or cook. Do not eat any shellfish from the lake where the blooms are. However, healthy fish caught from the lakes are still considered safe to eat. Make sure you wash the fish thoroughly with bottled or tap water.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEO), call 855-305-3903 or report online.