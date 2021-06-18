Haines City Police officer fired after high-speed crash and I-Team investigation

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City Police officer was fired following an internal investigation and after the ABC Action News I-Team exposed video from an accident where the officer was going more than 100 miles per hour on a state highway.

Officer Christopher Jackson, 46, was involved in a crash on U.S. 17/92 while responding to a call before 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 19. While responding to the call, Jackson was not wearing a seatbelt and was traveling at speeds as high as 107 miles per hour. The accident report blamed both drivers, but the I-Team uncovered a video showing the officer hitting triple-digit speeds.

The video was from an approaching tractor-trailer truck and showed when Jackson’s police car smashed into a Toyota Corolla entering the highway. The police car crossed into the opposite lane and narrowly missed hitting two pick-up trucks and 18-wheeler head-on as auto parts flew in every direction. The driver of the Corolla was cited for rolling through a stop sign.

Following an investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson was cited for not wearing a seatbelt and traveling too fast for conditions. He was placed on administrative leave on March 24 and was terminated on June 4. Jackson had been with the Haines City Police Department since 2015. He was paid an annual salary of $44,618.

At the end of the investigation, Haines City investigators determined that Jackson violated general orders and his termination was the end of the process.