Getting food to Pasco seniors takes a little extra help

PASCO COUNTY — One Pasco County organization working to feed the elderly relies on the help of others.

Jo-Ann Miller’s living room is her workshop.

She makes around 40 quilts a year to donate, often to children.

“I love to keep busy. I’m going to be 90 years old in 20 years," she said.

And while Jo-Ann is all about giving, she and her husband need a little help themselves.

Once a week Tony Vitale brings it in the form of meals through The Feeding Pasco’s Elderly program.

“If we didn’t get the help from that organization we would have a lot of days that we would not eat. Seriously.”

When asked what her favorite meal is, she said, "Turkey Sante Fe. I also like the chicken stir fry," she said.

Pasco County feeds about 600 people through the Older Americans Act.

It's designed to get food to frail, homebound, or isolated seniors.

But there are still many hundreds of others who need help.

That’s why ten years ago, Feeding Pasco’s Elderly started to fill the gap.

Brian Hoben, Pasco County Community Services Director, said, "We have a lot more seniors that are homebound not getting meals, so the help that they provide is tremendous. They are actually putting food in the mouths of seniors. Helping us feed seniors quicker than would be possible without their services.”

Vitale's next stop is to drop off meals for Navy veteran Michael Murray who says the frozen meals are convenient but also healthy.

“Because of inflation you can’t buy much in the way of food if you are living on social security so you have a tendency to buy junk food because it’s cheaper. But there’s not a lot of nutrition in that stuff," said Murray.

Feeding Pasco’s Elderly says it relies on the support of private contributions from people and corporate partners.

Donations to the program can be made through https://feedingpasco.com/about-us/.

That will keep Tony busy delivering to as many seniors as possible.

“You can see the expression from the seniors once they see the food. They don’t have to say anything," said Vitale.

