FSA testing has some kids, parents feeling anxious

FSA testing begins Monday for kids throughout Florida.

It was canceled last year because of the rush to distance learning when the pandemic first started.

While it can be stressful for kids, it's equally nerve-wracking for parents. Students are required to take the tests in person, including e-learners.

For some parents, that adds an extra layer of worry with them back on campus.

There's also growing concern about how the scores will impact the kids.

They can influence graduation and whether a student is promoted to the next grade level.

We spoke with Danielle Blyden, a licensed clinical social worker.

It's just as stressful on the parents as it is on the students.

"Absolutely, so you're watching your child get anxiety so you're getting anxiety.. so one of the things i tell parents is to communicate with the teachers, that helps you get an idea of what they may be excelling at or what they may be struggling with so that you can help support them as they prepare and as they study," she said. "Next have open and honest conversations about the tests, let them know what the benefits are. boost their confidence by focusing on other things they've been able to be successful at.

Testing goes through tht end of May, and Blyden says practice tests are key.

They'll help your child get familiar with what to expect and it'll boost their confidence.

"Anxiety is a normal feeling," Blyden said. "If you're feeling anxious, especially in regards to test taking, first don't be so hard on yourself. It's a normal feeling and we all deal with it in some form or fashion. Now the biggest tip is to prepare well. By preparing you're going to reduce your anxiety because you're going to be knowledgeable about the content and the material that you're going to be tested on. that could be talking to a tutor, talking to your teachers, just being familiar.