Former martial arts instructor sentenced to life for raping child

A Hillsborough County martial arts instructor was sentenced to life in prison for raping and sexually abusing a child client starting when she was 11-years-old.

Nelson Ivan Del Valle-Nazario was an instructor at Undisputed Fitness & Martial Arts located at 1412 W. Waters Ave. He was arrested in November, 2016.

"Justice was served today. He got what he deserved," the victim's mother said after the sentencing.

The victim, her mother and her brother all made victim impact statements during the court proceedings Thursday. The victim, now a teenage girl, asked Valle-Nazario to look her in the eye.

"I want you to look at me," she said. "I remember when you said nobody would believe me if I said anything. I spoke up and people believed me."

However, the victim's mother discussed the trouble the family has had since the sexual encounters. She said her daughter attempted suicide. She said they were ridiculed on social media, even blamed for the encounters by people from the gym for bringing the allegations forward.

"It was the leggings she wore, they said. It was the uniform she wore for the gym." The victim's mother said.

Valle-Nazario waived his right to give a statement himself. At one point he smirked and laughed at some of what the mother of the victim was saying.