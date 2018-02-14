Florida State Fair officials surprise family of baby delivered on Midway with tickets for life

Mostly Cloudy
Florida State Fair officials held a special ceremony on Wednesday morning to honor the family of the baby delivered on the Midway nearly a week ago.
Lyric Love Robinson was born on Friday, February 9th while her parents were checking out the Florida State Fair. Deputies responded to help deliver baby Lyric.
On Wednesday morning, officials presented the family with a gift basket and tickets to the Florida State Fair for life.
