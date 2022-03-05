Florida man indicted for fatal stabbing of elderly man

POLK COUNTY, Fla — A North Florida man is behind bars after being formally indicted on eight charges for the fatal stabbing of an elderly man last week.

Christopher Lynn King, 32, of Madison, Fla. was indicted by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, armed carjacking, grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, tampering with physical evidence, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

King aas charged with stabbing 79-year-old Carlos Manuel Goitia three times in the stomach with a pocket knife outside of a medical complex on Patterson Grove Road on Feb. 18.

Goitia was flown to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he underwent multiple surgeries. He died from complications from his injuries on Sunday, Feb. 20.

“The blatant and utter disregard for human life, in this case, is absolutely disgusting,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “Assisting the State Attorney’s Office by providing the strongest case possible will be among our highest priorities. It is our mission and duty to do what we can to get justice for Mr. Goitia’s family and to hold this criminal accountable for the all the hurt and grief he has caused.”