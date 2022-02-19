Florida man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing elderly man, Haines City Police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man from north Florida is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed an elderly man three times on Friday afternoon.

Haines City Police said 32-year-old Christopher Lynn King, from Madison, approached the 79-year-old victim in a medical complex parking lot on Patterson Grove Road at 1:30 p.m. Police said King was wearing a black ski mask and used a foldable pocket knife with a four-inch blade to stab the victim in the stomach.

The victim was flown to a hospital after the attack where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

King then took the victim's keys and 2003 blue Toyota Matrix, police said, and drove north on U.S. 27. Officers said they found the vehicle on U.S. 27 near Posner Park in Davenport and, after a short pursuit, deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office used a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle.

The vehicle came to a rest facing southeast and police said King made a run for it but was "quickly apprehended despite his attempt to fight law enforcement."

"To attack an unsuspecting elderly man is an unconscionable and cowardly act," Chief Jim Elensky said. "I applaud our officers and the deputies from the sheriff's office, who are always willing to help, for their swift actions and relying on their training. We wish the victim a full recovery and will see to it, for his sake and the sake of his family, that this coward pays for these horrendous crimes."

King was treated at AdventHealth Heart of Florida for minor injuries after the crash then he was taken to the Polk County Jail. He's charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery on a victim 65 or over, armed robbery, grand theft auto, carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing to elude, driving without a valid license, resisting arrest with and without violence, wearing a mask in the commission of a felony and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police said King was also issued multiple traffic citations.

Police said no law enforcement officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.