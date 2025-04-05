Fivay High School assistant football coach needs a life-changing kidney donation

HUDSON, Fla. — A 25-year-old Pasco County high school assistant football coach needs a life-changing kidney donation.

John Jukas said he wants to share his story so others prioritize their health.

He works at Fivay High School in Hudson as a discipline assistant and assistant football coach.

"Been playing since I was seven, played in high school, played in college a bit," he said.

A few months ago, Jukas said he took a trip to Walmart. He used a public blood pressure machine.

"There was a blood pressure machine sitting there, and I just put my arm in the blood pressure machine, and it said critical, go seek medical attention. I made a doctor's appointment, and they were trying to send me to the hospital," he recalls.

Jukas said doctors ordered blood work and diagnosed him with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease, also known as Berger disease.

"My first reaction, I was scared. I'm not going to lie. I was really scared," said Jukas.

He said his kidneys are functioning at 4%, and he's on home dialysis.

"Just 24 at the time, I thought I was invincible, like nothing was wrong with my health. I felt healthy. I felt normal," he said.

As of this week, Jukas said he's on the kidney transplant list for a kidney donation.

"Be grateful, you know, this is just a life-changing event. This all happened in November, and my whole life did a 360, you know, but I’d be very, very appreciative if somebody matched and wanted to donate," he said.

The TGH Living Donor Kidney Transplant program is one of the leaders in the state of Florida in living-donor kidney transplantation.

Approximately 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant in the United States.

Jukas needs a live kidney donor. People interested in helping may visit the TGH Kidney Donor Program. People are asked to fill out a questionnaire online.

Anyone with any additional questions may contact akidney4jukas@gmail.com. Jukas has B+ blood and can receive a kidney from a donor with B positive, B negative, O positive and O negative blood.

"If my story can help somebody and get them to go check themselves out or just help somebody in a similar boat as me, help somebody to keep going, then that’s what I wanted to do," said Jukas.

"Make sure you check on yourself. At the end of the day, that's all you got is yourself. You only got one life."