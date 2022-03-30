Fire weather warning in place from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday for much of Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Flag Warning is in place from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday for much of the Tampa Bay area.

That means warm temperatures, low humidity and winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

The following counties are included in the warning:



Inland Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Inland Manatee

Inland Pasco

Polk

Inland Sarasota

NWS offers these tips for areas under a Red Flag Warning.

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire, and quickly spread.