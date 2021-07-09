Finding parking for the Lightning boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. — All of Tampa and the surrounding areas are invited to the Tampa Bay Lightning's boat parade and ceremony in downtown Tampa Monday. But, getting down there and finding a place to park will require plenty of patience.

The city of Tampa will release a complete list of available parking downtown for the parade and celebration later Friday afternoon. But, for those looking to make their plans early, the city said its garages and lots will be open on Monday for Lightning fans.

Here's a map of some of the city-owned parking locations downtown closest to the boat parade route:

And if you want to have a list of all available parking in downtown and/or the parade route, you can find those below;

Downtown Tampa Parking Areas Full List by ABC Action News on Scribd