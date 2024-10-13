File claims for Hurricane Milton damage at the insurance village in Bradenton

BRANDENTON, Fla — The Florida Department of Financial Services is hosting an insurance village in Bradenton starting Monday— allowing policyholders to meet with their insurance in person to file claims related to Hurricane Milton and Helene.

Officials are asking policyholders to bring as much documentation as they can:



A driver’s license or other form of identification

Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation

Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Milton or Helene

Repair estimates

Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible

The insurance village will located at 101 12th Street West, Brandenton, Florida 34205 from Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will also be set up after Monday, starting at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can visit this link.

For more federal resources, you can use this link.