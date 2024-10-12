How to apply for hurricane-related FEMA assistance

Background

Saturday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced President Biden had approved federal resources for those affected by Hurricane Milton. Homeowners and renters in 34 counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida who had uninsured damage or losses from the hurricane can now apply for federal disaster assistance, FEMA officials said.

FEMA announced in a press release how to apply. Here's how:

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Apply using the FEMA mobile app.

Call FEMA's helpline toll-free at (800) 621-3362.

What you will need to apply

FEMA officials say you will need several things to apply. Those are:



An up-to-date phone number where you can be reached.



Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.



Your Social Security Number (SSN).



A general list of damage and losses.



Banking information — if you choose direct deposit.



If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

What if I have insurance?

FEMA said in its press release that those with homeowners, renters or flood insurance need to file a claim as soon as possible. The agency cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, but if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

What if I was affected by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton?

FEMA and state officials stress that residents and business owners need, if applicable, to separate damages from Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Not doing so could cause delays in assistance.

“If you cross [the claims] over, that’s going to lead to additional bureaucratic — what we call — requests for information,” Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said at a press conference Saturday. “Keep them specific. Talk Helene damage, talk Milton damage.”

If you apply for assistance for multiple disasters, FEMA said in its release, each event may require a separate home inspection. The inspector will document damages and causes individually.

FEMA will contact you

FEMA is contacting registered applicants, the agency said, to help them navigate the process more effectively, including those affected by multiple disasters. The agency said these calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers.

FEMA representatives will never charge applicants for disaster assistance as FEMA services are free.

If you would like to verify that FEMA is trying to reach you, the agency says to call (800) 621-3362.

Debris removal

President Biden, as part of the disaster declaration, authorized FEMA assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures. For the latest information on Florida's recovery, visit FEMA's Hurricane Milton webpage.