Feds arrest Bradenton man for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during 1/6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, DC — A Florida man who self-identifies as a "Proud Boy" was arrested by federal officials Thursday on multiple charges for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Federal agents arrested Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, on charges that include: assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; and knowingly engaging in acts of physical violence on restricted grounds; plus other charges.

According to the charging documents, video footage allegedly shows Scott in a black, ballistic vest, with goggles clipped to it, at the lower west terrace of the Capitol where a large crowd was yelling at United States Capitol Police.

Court documents said video showed Scott pushing two USCP officers backward up the steps of the Capitol. Prosecutors said Scott "appears to be one of the first, or perhaps the first, person to initiate contact with law enforcement at this location."

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section will handle the prosecution of the case after the FBI and Metropolitan (DC) Police handled the investigation.