Dermatologists raise awareness for Melanoma Monday, free skin cancer screenings available

SPRING HILL — May 6 is Melanoma Monday.

Dermatologists are trying to raise awareness about Melanoma as cases have increased over the years.

“I’ve had numbers of skin cancer. Melanomas, you name them, I’ve had them,” said Hernando County resident and Melanoma survivor Bernard Calhoun.

Calhoun takes getting his skin checked seriously.

“I come in every three months, get a full body exam and usually there’s a couple that have to come off,” said Calhoun.

About 9,500 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day, that’s according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

This year, it’s estimated that 200,340 melanomas will be diagnosed, and 8,290 people will die of melanoma.

“I’ve had a couple of acquaintances that died because they didn’t come in, and by the time they did it was too late,” said Calhoun.

That’s why dermatologists encourage people to check their skin regularly.

“Early detection is so important in identifying those things that are needed to treat melanoma early,” said Dr. Lisa Nyanda-Manalo at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.

Doctors said people should know the ABCDEs of melanoma to determine if spots need to be checked.



A: Asymmetry, one half of the spot is unlike the other

B: Border, the spot has an irregularly or poorly defined border

C: Color, the spot has varying colors

D: Diameter, melanomas are usually greater than 6 millimeters

E: Evolving, the spot has changed in shape, color, or size

“Anytime you see a lesion or a spot on the skin that isn’t healing, if it’s red, irritated, painful, tender, those are signs that the area needs to be evaluated by a dermatologist,” said Nyanda-Manalo.

Areas of skin with constant sun exposure have the highest risk of developing cancer.

“Then, of course, also looking at non-sun exposed areas. So the areas of the bottom of the foot, the scalp, areas in those sun protected areas can also develop a skin cancer,” said Nyanda-Manalo.

Sunscreen and protective clothing play big roles in prevention.

“Encouraging everyone to use sunscreen, at least an SPF 30 or higher,” said Nyanda-Manalo.

Dermatologists stress the importance of annual screenings for everyone, regardless of skin complexion.

“In the skin of color population, there’s that misconception that years of sun exposure and their pigment doesn’t increase their risk for skin cancer, but however, we know that skin cancer can happen in anyone and every skin type,” said Nyanda-Manalo.

Dermatologists at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery are providing free skin cancer screenings on May 6 at their offices in these locations:

