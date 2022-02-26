Curtis Reeves found not guilty of second-degree murder

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Late Friday night the jury returned from hours of deliberation with a verdict.

Curtis Reeves was found not guilty of second-degree murder charges and not guilty of aggravated assault charges.

The verdict was handed down after 10 days of testimony. The defense is expected to release a statement on Monday, Feb 28.

Reeves, 79, was tried for second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 2014 shooting of Chad Oulson, 43, in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after an argument over the use of a cell phone.

After eight years, the case was heard by a jury of six people with four alternates. The trial was delayed by legal motions, appeals, and even the pandemic.

Reeves claimed he shot Oulson in self-defense after Oulson threw a bag of popcorn and cell phone at him.