Court blocks order allowing exemption for CDC rules on Florida cruise ships

FLORIDA — CDC COVID restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place Saturday after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed just before a previous ruling would allow the ships to sail.

The Circuit Court of the 11th District voted 2-1 in a win for the CDC in its fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The state had previously sued the CDC under the pretense that restrictions on the cruise industry during the pandemic blocked most cruises and harmed the state’s economy.

Earlier in July, the CDC asked a federal appeals court to put U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday’s June 18 ruling on hold after he ruled in favor of Florida.

The 3 judges' temporary stay keeps the CDC regulations regarding Florida-based cruise ships in place while the CDC appeals the June decision. The CDC had stopped cruise ships from sailing in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis continues to deny CDC has authority over cruises

The CDC had imposed a four-phase framework to gradually resume operations if certain requirements were met. Including virus mitigation procedures and a simulated cruises before embarking passengers.

Several cruise lines have allowed cruises since the temporary stay was issued.

The 11th Circuit’s brief decision did not include any opinions from the judges. The decision showed that one appeals judge dissented.

