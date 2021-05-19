Watch
Florida's lawsuit against CDC over cruise lines sent to mediation

Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - In a Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, Carnival Cruise ships are docked at the Port of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Carnival Cruise Lines says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus. Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 10:49 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 10:49:33-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida’s lawsuit over the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order for cruise lines has been referred to mediation by a judge.

The state filed the lawsuit against the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in April. Governor Ron DeSantis said the lawsuit was "necessary to protect Floridians from the federal government’s overreach and resulting economic harm to our state."

An order filed on Tuesday shows that the parties involved must mediate no later than June 1.

The state argues that the Conditional Sailing Order goes above and beyond the scope of the CDC, but the CDC pushed back. The CDC says they’ve outlined a plan to return to cruising, and that it’s entirely within the cruise line industry's hands to be able to set sail.

The order would require cruise lines to either operate a simulated test voyage carrying volunteer passengers or in order to bypass that, it would require 98% of crew and 95% of passengers to be fully vaccinated on the ship.

The state argues the order should be disposed of altogether, arguing that the industry has the ability to regulate itself via the Healthy Sail Panel plan.

